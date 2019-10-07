Phoenix Suns And FirstBank Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Strategic Partnership Designates FirstBank as the Official Banking Partner of the Phoenix Suns

/EIN News/ -- Lakewood, Colo., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Phoenix Suns and FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on ‘banking for good,’ today announced a new, multi-year strategic marketing partnership that designates the financial institution as the “Official Banking Partner of the Phoenix Suns” beginning in the 2019-20 NBA season.

“With a wide-ranging presence throughout Arizona and a shared commitment to giving back to those in need, FirstBank is an ideal partner,” said Suns President & CEO Jason Rowley. “We look forward to our continued collaboration to create meaningful memories for our fans and a positive impact in our community. Plus, we’re excited for our guests to enjoy the exclusive experiences provided in the new 1STBANK Terrace.”

The redesigned 1STBANK Terrace is a premium seating option within Talking Stick Resort Arena featuring luxurious and spacious theater boxes with comfortable seating in an upscale atmosphere. 1STBANK Terrace patrons will enjoy all-inclusive tickets with VIP parking, gourmet meals and drinks for all events at Talking Stick Resort Arena, and the rebranded space includes a private elevator entrance to the Terrace.

“A lot of hard work from both sides went into making this partnership with the Suns a reality, and we’re excited to bring together two strong Arizona institutions,” said FirstBank CEO Jim Reuter. “Arizona has become a top performing market for FirstBank, so it made sense to team up with one of the NBA’s most storied franchises. Additionally, Phoenix Suns Charities and the team’s social responsibility efforts mirror our commitment to bettering this community, and are models for what we hope to accomplish through our mission of ‘banking for good.’”

The Suns and FirstBank have collaborated on a pair of interactive game day activations that will take place intermittently throughout the 2019-20 NBA season. As part of the FirstBank Ball Delivery, the team will highlight a local basketball fan attending their first Suns game who will have the opportunity to present the game ball to the officials at center court prior to tip-off. During the game, one lucky fan will be selected to take part in the FirstBank Shot Challenge, an on-court shooting contest for the chance to win up to a $500 cash prize, with FirstBank matching the winning amount in the form of a donation to Arizona Gives Day, an annual progressive fundraising movement for Arizona’s nonprofit sector.

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

The Phoenix Suns are Arizona’s original professional sports franchise and since joining the NBA in 1968 have been regarded as one of the most successful NBA franchises on and off the court. The Suns have featured some of the most iconic teams in league history, including the 1992-93 NBA Finals team led by Charles Barkley that is arguably the most beloved team in Arizona sports history and the innovative “Seven Seconds or Less” teams that were the precursor for today’s modern style of play. Suns Legacy Partners, LLC, led by Managing Partner Robert Sarver, owns the Phoenix Suns, three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury, the NAZ Suns and operates Talking Stick Resort Arena, the entertainment center and heart of downtown Phoenix.

