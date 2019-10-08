SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ENTREPRENEUR LAUNCHES FIRST HOME JOURNEY

First Home Journey

Realtor Develops Training to Ease First-Time Homebuyers Pain

First Home Journey provides an unbiased, comprehensive, fun and informative program” — Russ Jones, Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and Realtor Russ Jones of South Pasadena, Calif., announced the launch of First Home Journey www.firsthomejourney.org ), a training program designed specifically to ease the pain of first-time homebuyers as they navigate through the homebuying process.Jones, a Certified First Time Buyer Specialist, has developed a video series to provide training to young homebuyers. “After purchasing my first house, I fell in love with residential real estate and wanted to create a way to make the process easier for others. First Home Journey provides an unbiased, comprehensive, fun and informative program,” he said.The video series features Jones and special guests with modules covering such components of the new home process such as credit repair, financing, the mortgage process and escrow. The program includes the videos, a workbook and a private chat forum.About First Home JourneyFirst Home Journey (FHJ) was developed by entrepreneur and licensed real estate professional Russ Jones, of South Pasadena, California in 2019. FHJ is an online, video-based educational and training program, designed specifically for first-time homebuyers. FHJ features video modules and workbooks providing the homebuyers a comprehensive guide through this often-aggravating and frustrating process of purchasing a new home. The end result is that customers will be better prepared, knowledgeable and have a personal guide through Jones to undertake the home buying process. Our goal is getting you into your first home with ease! Visit www.FirstHomeJourney.org or on social media at 1stHomeJourney (Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook).



