Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on October 24, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the closing of the U.S. equity markets on Thursday, October 24, 2019.



ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.50 billion in consolidated assets as of June 30, 2019 and is the parent company of the Dime Community Bank (“the Bank”). The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has twenty-nine retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on the Company and the bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Avinash Reddy, Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer, 718-782-6200, extension 5909.



