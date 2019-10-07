Aprea Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,516,667 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 850,000 shares of common stock. Aprea Therapeutics received gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, of approximately $97.75 million. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 3, 2019 under the symbol “APRE.”



J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone, at (866) 803-9204; Morgan Stanley, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department or via email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone, at (877) 822-4089.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on October 2, 2019. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Corporate Contacts: Christian S. Schade President and Chief Executive Officer chris.schade@aprea.com Gregory A. Korbel Vice President of Business Development greg.korbel@aprea.com



