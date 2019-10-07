Rosetta Stone Unveils New Mac App with macOS Catalina

New macOS app joins Rosetta Stone apps for iPad and iPhone

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), a world leader in technology-based learning solutions, today unveiled its new Mac app with macOS Catalina, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system. Rosetta Stone’s new Mac app has all of the functionality of the award-winning Rosetta Stone apps for iPad and iPhone, optimized for the Mac desktop experience, including:

TruAccent TM - Rosetta Stone’s patented speech recognition engine. TruAccent TM works seamlessly with the Mac’s built-in microphone so language learners can gain confidence speaking right from the start, and perfect their pronunciation.

Subscriptions - Learners have the convenience of subscribing to Rosetta Stone on the Mac, just like they can today with Rosetta Stone’s iPhone and iPad apps, and users with existing subscriptions can simply log into their account on the Mac app.

“Our new Rosetta Stone Mac app furthers our quest to provide our immersive language learning to our customers wherever, whenever, with the same fluid user experience they’re used to on our award-winning iPad and iPhone apps,“ said Matt Hulett, President, Language at Rosetta Stone. “Apple’s tools made it so easy to convert our iPad app to a native Mac app that we can keep innovating for customers at the same pace we are now in our iPad app, with virtually no additional effort.”

The new Rosetta Stone app for Mac is now available on the Mac App Store with macOS Catalina.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com.

