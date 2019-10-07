There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,797 in the last 365 days.

Galapagos receives transparency notification from Wellington Management Group LLP

/EIN News/ -- Mechelen, Belgium; 7 October 2019; 22:01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from Wellington Management Group LLP.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 4 October 2019 from Wellington Management Group LLP, who notified that the 3,445,603 Galapagos shares held by its entirely-controlled subsidiary Wellington Management Company LLP on 1 October 2019 represent 5.56% of the current 61,953,831 outstanding Galapagos shares. Wellington Management Company LLP thus crossed above the 5% threshold of Galapagos’ voting rights by purchase of voting securities on 1 October 2019.  The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, three of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. The company’s pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Galapagos’ ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

