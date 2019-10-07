/EIN News/ -- GENFIT: Upcoming Investor Events

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), October 7, 2019 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases, today announced that GENFIT will be attending the following upcoming investor events:

In the United States:

October 21, 2019: HCW 3rd annual NASH investor conference in New York City (NY)

October 24, 2019: FBR NASH symposium in San Francisco (CA)

November 12, 2019: KOL event for investors and analysts at AASLD, Boston (MA) Invitation and further details will be provided soon



In Europe:

October 14-15, 2019: CF&B Large & Mid cap event in Paris (France)

October 29, 2019: Gilbert Dupont NASH Day in Paris (France)

November 5, 2019: Kepler Chevreux Biotech days in Paris (France)

November 13, 2019: Bryan Garnier Healthcare Conference in Paris (France)

November 20-21, 2019: Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London (United Kingdom)

December 4-5, 2019: CF&B Large & Mid cap event in Geneva (Switzerland)

On top of these meetings with institutional investors, GENFIT also regularly engages with retail investors. Most recently, Pascal Prigent, CEO, presented at Investir Day in Paris on October 3, 2019, an event which brought together 4,000 retail investors to hear presentations from listed companies.

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases where there are considerable unmet medical needs, corresponding to a lack of approved treatments. GENFIT is a leader in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning almost two decades. Its most advanced drug candidate, elafibranor, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (“RESOLVE-IT”) as a potential treatment for NASH, and GENFIT plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial in PBC later this year following its positive Phase 2 results. As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of NASH patients, the company is also developing a new, non-invasive and easy-to-access blood-based in vitro diagnostic test to identify patients with NASH who may be appropriate candidates for drug therapy. With facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA, the Company has approximately 160 employees. GENFIT is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com



CONTACT

GENFIT | Investors

Naomi EICHENBAUM – Investor Relations | Tel: +1 (617) 714 5252 | investors@genfit.com



PRESS RELATIONS | Media

Hélène LAVIN – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | helene.lavin@genfit.com



GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

