NNSA Administrator and Rep. Kaptur attend Nuclear Security Enterprise Day at The University of Toledo

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty joined Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur at The University of Toledo Monday, Oct. 7 for Nuclear Security Enterprise Day

The event was part of a nationwide initiative and top priority for Gordon-Hagerty to recruit the next generation of scientists, engineers, technicians, foreign policy experts, contract managers, couriers, and more who will carry out NNSA’s enduring missions for years to come. Kaptur, who was born and raised in Toledo, is the U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 9th congressional district

“NNSA has critical and growing national security mission. This is an exciting opportunity for Northern Ohioans to contribute to our national security and directly connect with opportunities at NNSA laboratories, plants, and sites,” Kaptur said. “This career fair showcases real world prospects for students that are developing marketable skills at the University of Toledo and our local trade schools.

“The Nuclear Security Enterprise is facing its heaviest workload in decades, at a time when more than 40 percent of our workforce will be eligible for retirement over the next five years,” Gordon-Hagerty said. “Consequently, NNSA is pursuing an aggressive hiring strategy with a goal of adding more than 5,000 employees in 2020.

Representatives from NNSA’s labs, plants, and sites were on campus from 1 to 4 p.m., searching for motivated candidates at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate level for both federal and contractor positions in California, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C. Panel discussions gave attendees the opportunity to hear career advice directly from successful nuclear security professionals and ask questions.

NNSA has previously held large-scale job fairs in Washington, D.C., and Nuclear Security Enterprise Days at colleges around the country. Next up is Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Click here to learn more about career opportunities within the Nuclear Security Enterprise.