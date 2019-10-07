Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs meets Chairperson of African Union Commission

HE Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar for Counterterrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Dr Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani met with HE Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki, during his current visit to Ethiopia.

The meeting reviewed the partnership between the State of Qatar and the African Union in mediation, good offices, peacekeeping, combating terrorism and achieving peace in the Horn of Africa in general and Sudan in particular.



