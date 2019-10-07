Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation Awards Grants to Local Charitable Nonprofit Organizations

/EIN News/ -- PAOLI, Pa., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Malvern Bank, National Association, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF), has announced the award of 14 grants to charitable, nonprofit organizations in its local markets totaling $105,000. The organizations were awarded grants at an event held at The General Warren Inne in Malvern on September 26. A nationally renowned authority on fund-raising then spoke to attendees about how to more effectively raise money for their charities.



The organizations receiving grants were:

Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Fla. (CFS) embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community and in the center of every family should be a healthy connection. CFS’s vision is promoting a healthy community by strengthening the family structure.

Curing Kids Cancer in Marietta, Ga., founded in 2005 by Grainne Owen, has raised more than $10 million to fund pediatric cancer research. Curing Kids Cancer is one of a very few foundations that fund pediatric cancer research exclusively.

FLITE, Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin/Easttown, Pa. funds programs that provide academic tools and support for Tredyffrin/Easttown students, especially those who face barriers to their educational success, have the academic tools, opportunities and support they need to succeed in school.

Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, Pa. promotes the principles of our free society and encourages all Americans to embrace their rights and responsibilities and contribute to society's common good.

Home of the Sparrow in Exton, Pa. provides housing and supportive services to homeless and low-income women and their children.

Homeless Solutions, Inc. in Morristown, N.J., whose philosophy is "A Hand Up, Not A Handout." Since 1983 the organization has been offering shelter, services, and supportive housing to the homeless and working poor in Morris County, N.J.

Maternal & Child Health Consortium in West Chester, Pa., founded in 1991, focuses on improving maternal and child health through the collaborative efforts of individuals, providers and policy makers.

Quantum House is a caring and supportive home that lessens the burden for families whose children are receiving treatment in Palm Beach County, Fla. for a serious medical condition.

Roots & Wings provides young adults who age out of New Jersey's foster care system with safe housing, case management, education, counseling, and life skills in order to empower them toward self-sufficiency.

Royer-Greaves School for Blind in Paoli, Pa. provides a caring and supportive place for children and adults with visual and other impairments to live, learn, and train for their most rewarding and independent lives.

Schuylkill River Development Corporation in Philadelphia is leading the revitalization of the tidal Schuylkill River corridor from the Fairmount Dam to the Delaware River. The centerpiece of this effort is the construction, programming and maintenance of a continuous eight-mile riverfront trail and greenway with related access points and amenities.

Timothy School in Berwyn, Pa. is the state's oldest non-profit school devoted exclusively to the educational needs of autistic children. The school works to develop an understanding of autism that recognizes the strengths and uniqueness of autistic children and the specialized methods needed to expand their educational opportunities.

Vantage Health System of New Jersey, organized in 1957, provides opportunities for wellness through integrated mental and physical healthcare, support services, and affordable housing.

Woodlynde School in Strafford, Pa. serves students with diverse learning styles and empowers them to become strategic learners and self-advocates in an environment that provides both challenge and support.

“Collectively, these organizations provide vital services each year to hundreds of people in Southeastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and Palm Beach County, Fla.,” said Anthony C. Weagley, President and CEO of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank, National Association. “Our grants are intended to assist these organizations in fulfilling their missions of helping our neighbors. Since its founding in 2008, the Foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $700,000 to organizations that improve the quality of life in our growing service area.”



After the grants were awarded, the nonprofit executives heard a presentation by Laura Fredricks, the founder and CEO of the Ask ® and author of several books including “Winning Words for Raising Money.” During her presentation, Fredricks shared strategies to help nonprofits and businesses raise money more effectively including her “10 Essential Characteristics of an Exceptional Asker.”

About Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation

Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation’s purpose is to promote charitable and educational activities within the markets which Malvern Federal Savings Bank has offices, supporting community organizations and other charitable causes that contribute to the quality of life in the local community.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, a national bank that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its eight other banking locations in Chester, Delaware and Bucks counties, Pa., along with its New Jersey Regional Headquarters located in Morristown, N.J. and Private Client Offices in Palm Beach, Fla. and West Chester, Pa. The Bank also operates a representative office in Montchanin, Del. Its primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Client division and strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Del., provides personalized wealth management and advisory services to high net worth individuals and families. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our website at http://ir.MalvernBancorp.com . For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our website at http://www.MyMalvernBank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Malvern Bancorp, Inc., changes in federal and state tax laws, and changes in the securities markets. These risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in beliefs, expectations or events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joseph Gangemi

(610) 695-3676

Communications Coordinator:

Ronald Morales

(610) 695-3646

Media Relations Contact:

David Culver

(610) 724-0954

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02d9c63f-4152-422b-8b43-e85253cb67a4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64d7dbc0-423c-4428-b1bc-e08a5c091313

Group picture (Front row: Terry Moran – Vantage Heath; Milena Lanz – Maternal & Child Health Consortium; Maureen Troutman – Freedoms Foundation; Roberta Jurney – Quantum House; David Syrnick – Schuylkill River Development Corporation; Michelle Venema – Home of the Sparrow; Vicky Mayer – Royer Greaves School for Blind) (Second row: David McGuire – Homeless Solutions, Inc.; Vijay Aggarwal – FLITE; Brian Jennings – Roots & Wings; David Griffith – Vantage Health System; Matt Riley - The Timothy School; Clay Own – Curing Kids Cancer; Irene vanZijl – The Woodlynde School.) Speaker (Laura Fredricks, and Anthony C. Weagley)



