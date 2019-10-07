Align Technology’s Invisalign Brand Selected as Official Smile Partner of the San Francisco 49ers

Winning brands join forces to promote winning smiles and drive community awareness and support for youth education and sports

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), makers of the Invisalign clear aligner system, today announced a multi-year agreement with the San Francisco 49ers, making the Invisalign brand the official smile partner of the 49ers. The collaboration focuses on building awareness of “winning smiles” through in-stadium and digital co-branding, and supporting 49ers-led programs for youth education and sports.



As part of the agreement, attendees at 49ers home games in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will see new co-branded signage and promotional campaigns focused on “Winning smiles start here.” Outside of the stadium, the two companies will collaborate on social media awareness and activation for followers of both brands. Align will also add Invisalign brand support to the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report, the nation’s most watched high school sports television program, to highlight and support high school athletes across the San Francisco Bay Area and share their stories.

“As a medical device company founded and headquartered in the Bay Area, just minutes away from Levi’s Stadium, we’re excited to partner with a fellow hometown brand, the five-time Super Bowl champion 49ers,” said Frank Quinn, vice president, Americas Marketing and Sales, Align Technology. “Both the 49ers and the Invisalign brand are all about creating winning smiles, so we’re looking forward to finding ways to do that together. We also appreciate the 49ers’ commitment to community involvement and we look forward to working to support these programs together.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Align Technology and the Invisalign brand as the official smile partner of the 49ers and appreciate their support of our work in the community and on behalf of Bay Area high school athletes through our Cal-Hi Sports Report,” said Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief Revenue Officer. “Their Bright Smile Award will honor individuals doing good work to help support their local teams, recognition that we are always working to spotlight throughout Bay Area communities.

About the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has six conference championships and 19 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco more than 70 years ago. Please visit www.49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit

www.itero.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In the United States, these statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks detailed in our public filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, Align undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

