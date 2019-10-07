Laborde Marine Expands Fleet Under Management

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laborde Marine Management, LLC, (“Laborde Marine” or the “Company”) announced that effective October 1st, the Company assumed the management of two vessels owned by Boat Services of Galveston, LLC. With the addition of the MS MONICA, a 150 foot crewboat, and the TRISHA KAY, a 135 foot crewboat, Laborde Marine will have thirty vessels under management. While these two additional vessels are not owned by Laborde Marine, all aspects of their operation ranging from providing outstanding, qualified crews, including Safety and Environmental Management Systems (“SEMS”) compliance, as well as supporting the mechanical and other systems, are provided by Laborde Marine.



Trey Acosta, owner of Boat Services of Galveston, commented “I am pleased to turn over the day to day management of my vessels to Laborde Marine, which has an exemplary reputation for managing and operating vessels in an efficient manner. Laborde Marine’s commitment to safety is unsurpassed in the offshore industry.”

Peter Laborde, a managing member of the Company, commented “We appreciate the trust the Acosta family has placed in Laborde Marine and we look forward to operating their vessels. These crewboats are in high demand and offer our customers an additional class of vessels, while expanding Laborde’s presence in the Gulf of Mexico shelf.”

About Laborde

Laborde Marine Management, LLC is based in New Orleans and owns or operates a fleet of 30 vessels which service the offshore oil industry and other marine support activities.

For information contact Ashton Laborde at (504) 582-2185.



