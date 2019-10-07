Cogeco Communications Announces the Appointment of Frank van der Post as New President of Atlantic Broadband

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) (“Cogeco Communications”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank van der Post to the position of President of Atlantic Broadband, effective November 4, 2019. He will be based in Quincy, Massachusetts.



“Frank’s proven leadership skills combined with his strong strategic marketing knowledge and a track record of successfully delivering results, particularly in industries that are highly customer-focused, make him an ideal candidate to take the leadership role at Atlantic Broadband,” stated Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications.

Mr. van der Post joins Atlantic Broadband from KPN, a Dutch multi-service telecommunications operator with more than seven million customers in the residential and enterprise markets, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and was a member of the firm’s Management Board from 2015 to 2018. Before joining the telecom company, Mr. van der Post spent several years in the airline and hospitality industries, having held senior leadership roles for top organizations across the world including British Airways, where he was Managing Director and Executive Board Member, InterContinental Hotels Group, where he worked for over 20 years and rose to the position of Vice President Operations, Eastern US and the Caribbean, and Jumeirah Group in Dubai where he was Chief Operating Officer.

“I am excited to join Atlantic Broadband and Cogeco Communications, and am delighted to be moving back to the US where I studied and spent more than 15 years earlier in my career,” said Mr. van der Post. “I look forward to working with the entire team to lead Atlantic Broadband to the next stage of its growth, bringing a strong focus on customer experience as it amplifies its marketing activities and reinforces its brand in this highly competitive market.”

“Frank’s vast experience provides him with both an American and global perspective,” added Mr. Jetté. “I look forward to Frank joining our organization and sharing his substantial expertise and knowledge at a time when Atlantic Broadband is well-positioned as a growth driver for Cogeco Communications.”

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3ccbe58-523f-40be-8241-e6104e13f505

Frank van der Post President, Atlantic Broadband



