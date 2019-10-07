BioElectronics Founder and CEO Andrew J. Whelan Has Died Suddenly

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICK, MD, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioElectronics Corp. (OTCPK: BIEL) is sad to announce that its founder and CEO, Andrew J. Whelan, died suddenly last night at his home in Frederick, Maryland. The BioElectronics management team will continue to manage day-to-day operations until a permanent replacement can be confirmed.



Mr. Whelan founded BioElectronics Corporation to bring to market a breakthrough drug-free medical device, ActiPatch Therapy. ActiPatch is an analgesic device that also reduces inflammation and speeds healing.

Since its founding, Whelan successfully earned several Food & Drug Administration clearances and medical device approvals around the world. Under Whelan’s leadership the Company earned FDA approval for reduction of edema following blepharoplasty, for osteoarthritis of the knee, and for relief of plantar fasciitis. Most recently it has won approval on the use of ActiPatch for post-operative pain to mitigate opioid use and has submitted an FDA 510(k) application for market clearance for the broad treatment of musculoskeletal pain. BioElectronics products have won multiple awards.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is the maker of ActiPatch® Therapy, RecoveryRx™ Devices, and the HealFast®Therapy (www.healfasttherapy.com) and family of inexpensive, disposable drug-free anti-inflammatory devices. For more information please see http://www.BioElectronicsCorp.com .

Contact:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584



