PHASTAR Attendance at BIO Japan and DIA Japan Supports Move into Asia

“PHASTAR is in the final stages of establishing our office in Tokyo, which we hope to announce in the first quarter 2020,” said Kevin Kane, CEO and Founder of PHASTAR. “Japan is a dynamic market for the life sciences. Establishment of our presence there will bring the full functionality of PHASTAR’s portfolio of statistical consulting, programming and reporting skills, data management services and innovative AI and machine learning capabilities to companies developing new drugs and medical devices.”

According to reports from its government, Japan is currently the world’s second largest pharmaceuticals market behind the U.S. and China and is expected to grow annually. Japan has also announced that it is easing several life science regulations and accelerating approval of innovative new drugs in a campaign to promote investment by both domestic and foreign pharma companies.

With its presence both at BIO Japan and DIA Japan, PHASTAR will be able to showcase opportunities to support the development of new drugs and devices by providing expert consultants and managing and delivering in-house projects, FSP-style arrangements and preferred partnerships.

