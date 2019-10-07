Vision Travel Corporate Business Officially Renamed Direct Travel

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada-based Vision Travel announced today it is formally rebranding its corporate division to Direct Travel, following its merger with Direct Travel, Inc., one of North America’s fastest-growing travel management companies, in April of 2017.

The rebrand marks a new chapter in Direct Travel’s history as two brands become one to form a stronger, more consistent brand in the industry.

“We’re excited that the corporate business of Vision Travel will now officially be Direct Travel,” said Ed Adams, Direct Travel’s Chief Executive Officer. “Because we are a growing company, it’s crucial that we maintain global consistency by consolidating our brands to stand out in the industry and the broader travel ecosystem.”

There will be no changes to Vision Travel’s client services, locations, or personnel as a result of the rebrand. The leadership team will remain in place with Brian Robertson and Joel Ostrov setting the strategic vision and overseeing execution for each of their regions.

“Becoming Direct Travel, Inc. represents the next stage in our evolution,” said Brian Robertson, President, Canada West region. “We’re consistently evolving to meet the changing needs of Canadian organizations and we’re committed to doing so without sacrificing the great service our clients have come to know and expect from us.”

The organization’s leisure division will continue to operate under the Vision Travel brand in the Canada West region, with over 45 storefront locations across the country. The Canada East region will transition both corporate and leisure business.

About Direct Travel

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management services for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies, and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 90 locations across North America and the UK, and is currently ranked 9th on the Travel Weekly Power List. Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.com in the US and www.dt.ca in Canada.

Additionally, Direct Travel offers full-service performance improvement solutions, including meeting and event management, group incentive travel and individual recognition solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Creative Group, Inc. For more information about Creative Group, please visit www.creativegroupinc.com .

Amanda Wesley Direct Travel 225-439-8876 awesley@dt.com



