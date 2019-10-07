PHOTO RELEASE--Fifteen Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored for STEM Achievements at National Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifteen employees from each of Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) three divisions were recognized for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math during the 24th annual Women of Color STEM Conference. HII was among the corporate sponsors that supported this year’s event, which was held Oct. 3-5 in Detroit.



Eight employees received Technology All-Star awards, which recognize accomplished women of color from mid-level to advanced stages of their careers who have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities. They are:

Stephanie Brown, program control manager, Newport News Shipbuilding.

Ruth Eurystthee, configuration analyst, Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Carol Hawkins, procurement analyst, Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Lydia Monk, database administrator, Technical Solutions.

Deanna Naylor, electrical engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding.

Renee Richardson-Steele, project manager, Technical Solutions.

Sarah Smith, production scheduler, Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Lisa Washington, project management, Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Seven employees received Technology Rising Star awards, which recognize women who are helping to shape future technology. They are:

Tiffany Byers, project manager, Newport News Shipbuilding.

Ray Fancher, test operations engineer, Technical Solutions.

Amy Harris, engineering manager, Newport News Shipbuilding.

Tabitha McGriff, mechanical engineer, Technical Solutions.

Kendra Patterson, nuclear quality inspector, Newport News Shipbuilding.

Jendry Perez, industrial engineer, Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Sokhan Todd, inspector, Ingalls Shipbuilding.

An ad featuring photos of the 15 award-winners is available in HII’s newsroom: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/hii-womenofcolor2019 .

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contact:

Duane Bourne

Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com

(757) 380-3581



