A DIY Halloween Creation

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) When it comes to family fun, it’s hard to beat Halloween, and with all the candy flying around, it’s an opportunity to add something nutritious and delicious to festive celebrations.



Chocolate milk can provide the best of both worlds. It satisfies kids’ sweet tooth while providing all the nutrients of classic white milk, like calcium, vitamin D and high-quality protein to help keep little skeletons strong, making it a Halloween hit for kids and parents alike.

Carve out some quality time to make memories during the eeriest time of the year with this Scary Sweet Cemetery – including chocolate pudding, gummy worms and sandwich cookies – to get kids cooking and crafting, all while nourishing their bodies and bones with nutritious chocolate milk.

Visit MilkLife.com for more kid-friendly, DIY Halloween treats.

Scary Sweet Cemetery

Recipe courtesy of MilkPEP

Servings: 6

Pudding:

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 cups cold chocolate milk

1 pinch salt

1 large egg

4 ounces chopped semisweet chocolate (about 3/4 cup)

10 ounces chocolate vanilla sandwich cookies (about 20 cookies)

12 gummy worms

In large saucepan over high heat, stir cocoa powder, cornstarch, chocolate milk and salt to incorporate dry ingredients into milk. Cook until mixture starts to boil then reduce heat to simmer until mixture starts to thicken, about 3-5 minutes.

In large bowl, using whisk, beat egg, slowly drizzling hot chocolate mixture into bowl, whisking continuously. Fold in chopped chocolate and stir until chocolate has completely melted.

Pour pudding mixture into glass baking dish. Place piece of parchment paper on top of surface of pudding. Chill in refrigerator 3 hours, or overnight.

To prepare “dirt,” place chocolate vanilla sandwich cookies in large re-sealable bag. Using rolling pin, crush cookies into crumbs.

When ready to serve, sprinkle cookie crumbs over pudding and place gummy worms on cookie crumb layer, making sure to “bury” parts of gummy worm ends as if worms are coming out of dirt.

Nutritional information per serving: 460 calories; 18 g fat; 8 g saturated fat; 35 mg cholesterol; 6 g protein; 75 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 250 mg sodium; 104 mg calcium. Nutrition figures based on using low-fat chocolate milk.

