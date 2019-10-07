Zephyr Real Estate to Launch Next Gen Agent Platform Powered by Tribus

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate’s award-winning website has long been a leader in the real estate industry. More than keeping up with technology, Zephyr sets the pace for others to follow. With the recent build-out of its marketing/communication hub, Zephyr has acknowledged their ongoing collaboration with Tribus as a large part of that success.



Tribus is a custom brokerage platform provider with a high level of experience in the real estate business, giving them a great frame of reference for their clients. Zephyr was one of Tribus ’ early independent clients. The resulting website was listed in PropertySpark’s 2017 rankings of the “20 Best Brokerage and Realtor Websites,” saying, “If there was an award for coolest real estate website, Zephyr Real Estate would take the cake. The modern design of their website reflects their modern approach to real estate. The color scheme of their website makes them stand out from the crowd, giving them an edge online.”

The Zephyr and Tribus relationship has developed synergistically since and has expanded well beyond a brokerage website into a fully integrated, user-friendly productivity platform. It’s replete with plenty of new features allowing an independent firm like Zephyr to shine even among heavy-hitting large corporate players.

Zephyr exemplifies a trend to make the best use of space and virtual space, customer relationship management platforms and customized demographic analyses. As a nimble firm responsive to the dynamic and evolving marketplace, Zephyr quickly realized the benefits of partnering with Tribus rather than building in-house from the ground up. This partnership has netted many rewards both in speed and scope.

“Zephyr has been a pillar in the real estate market since 1978. They have remained independent, bucking buyouts and flash-in-the-pan trends to remain dedicated to its singular vision of sophisticated professionalism,” as stated on the Tribus website.

Zephyr’s website integrates easily with third parties' platforms and apps. Lead management and transaction management tools are quickly expanding. The streamlined processes provide agents with the best and brightest tech tools available, keeping them and Zephyr at the forefront.

“Staying on top and ahead of the market and its trends is always a top priority for Zephyr,” commented Melody Foster, Chief Experience Officer. “The goal of our new, streamlined interface is to truly make technology work for our agents, rather to than create work for our agents.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

