PDL Announces 100% Person Tracing Success - Private investigation company has perfect record.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established private investigation company PDL has announced it has a 100%success record in all person tracing cases in 2018 and 2019 thus far.The company has been providing various investigative services to both corporate and individualclients for 25 years, and in 2018 launched a new and improved tracing service In the 18 months since, PDL has succeeded in 100% of cases involving person tracing - fromlocating debtors, to finding long-lost relatives - meaning satisfied clients, protected businesses,and happy, connected families.As such, PDL - with bases in London, Manchester and Edinburgh - are now inviting clients withall scenarios to ‘give them a case’ to solve, to put their person tracing record to the test.Peter Torley, PDL’s owner and lead detective said “Holding this perfect record in tracing casesfills us with enormous pride. We don’t intend to lose our 100% record and invite any corporateor individual clients to instruct us with supreme confidence.”He continued, “Besides the ongoing hard work of our fantastic detectives, we have ourinvestment in state-of-the-art technologies, dedication to covert operations, and overseas linksto thank for this success. Long may it continue.”EndsAbout PDL: PDL is a well-established private investigation company offering a comprehensiverange of services to clients across the UK and worldwide.



