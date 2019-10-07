Healthe® Expands Dynamic, Circadian Lighting SunTrac™ Ecosystem

New Luminous Panel Light and Motion & Daylight Sensor Round Out the Offering

/EIN News/ -- Cocoa Beach, FL, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthe® is pleased to announce the expansion of its SunTrac™ Ecosystem with the addition of a dynamic panel light and control device for motion and daylight sensing. The SunTrac Panel Light augments the SunTrac fixture line, providing a selection of products designed to enable health and wellbeing within the built environment. The Motion & Daylight Sensor utilizes motion and ambient lighting data to increase energy efficiency and provide an enhanced user experience.

The SunTrac ecosystem provides energy-efficient, easy-to-use lighting solutions by utilizing luminaires that produce engineered spectrums, are optimized for both daytime and nighttime use, and deploy a variety of wireless Bluetooth control devices. The new luminous panel light is edge-lit and glare-free, appearing like a skylight as it tracks the sun’s changing spectrum throughout the day. The panel has a CCT range of 2500K to 4500K, with an m/p ratio of .3 and .9 respectively, and is available in 1x4, 2x2 and 2x4 configurations.

The SunTrac Daylight & Motion Sensor turns energy code requirements into interior enhancements, with soft ons, offs and imperceptible intensity changes. Self-powered and wireless, it detects motion and daylight levels to provide appropriate lighting for the given space. Thresholds for ambient light levels and timing for motion sensor responses can be easily customized using the SunTrac App. Gradual power ups and downs along with smooth intensity transitions create a welcoming and uniquely comfortable visual experience, avoiding distracting, abrupt changes in light output.

“By expanding the SunTrac line with the Motion & Daylight Sensor and Panel Light, we’re simplifying circadian lighting even further. We have combined common form factors, energy code requirements and Bluetooth controls to create an elegant lighting ecosystem that maximizes energy efficiency, enhances the user experience and delivers healthy benefits,” says Ran Zhou, Healthe’s Head of R&D. “The SunTrac line is automated and offers default settings based on common use case scenarios to make setup as simple as possible. However, endless customizability through our App accommodates personal schedules and preferences, with a user-friendly interface.”

The SunTrac Panel light has already been installed in several locations, including at a senior living community in Eugene, Oregon. “The Panel Lights are absolutely fantastic, and the residents and staff love them,” says Suzanne Cavanagh, owner of the lighting distributor for the deployment, Century Lighting Oregon. “The circadian lighting brings the equivalent of natural sunlight into the space and illuminates the ceiling like a skylight. The day and night spectrums adjust autonomously throughout the 24-hour cycle and commissioning takes literally less than a minute.”

These additions to the SunTrac ecosystem create a multi-layered lighting system that is ideal for residential and commercial use, such as hospitals, senior living facilities, and offices. Developed with the understanding that our physiological and biological systems, including sleep-wake cycles, receive cues from the sun, SunTrac aims to bring nature into the built environment, mimicking the sun's cyclic spectral output to combat circadian dysrhythmia and improve the overall wellbeing of occupants.

More information about the SunTrac Panel Light and Motion & Daylight Sensor can be found at www.healthelighting.com. For sales inquiries, please contact Healthe at 877.999.5742 or customerservice@healthelighting.com.

About Healthe Inc.

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying circadian and biological lighting solutions that help regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance, enhance sleep and improve air quality. Learn more at www.healthelighting.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Attachments

Kate Kaminski Healthe by Lighting Science 321-779-5542 kkaminski@healthelighting.com Alexandra Polier DNA 917-693-2768 alex@whatisyourdna.com



