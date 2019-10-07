MEDIA ADVISORY: Celebrating World Sight Day with Calgarians   

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thursday, October 10, Operation Eyesight Universal staff and volunteers, along with Encana employees, will be on Stephen Avenue to spread a simple but important message: Put your vision first.



Operation Eyesight will join the global eye health community in celebrating World Sight Day, an international day of awareness held annually on the second Thursday of October to focus attention on the global issue of eye health. This year’s call to action is “Vision First!”

Around the world, 253 million people are blind or visually impaired, but eight out of 10 don’t have to be; their vision loss can be treated or could have been prevented. It is critical for us all to put our vision first and get routine eye exams.

WHAT: Operation Eyesight Celebrates World Sight Day with Calgarians WHERE: Stephen Avenue Walk From Bankers Hall to Telus Convention Centre Calgary, AB *Look for our staff and volunteers. They’ll be carrying blue tote bags and wearing bright orange scarves. WHEN: Thursday, October 10 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. WHO: Operation Eyesight staff and volunteers Encana employees WHY: To celebrate World Sight Day, spread awareness about Operation Eyesight and focus attention on eye health

Photo/video opportunities available, as well as on-site interviews with Aly Bandali , President and CEO of Operation Eyesight, and other spokespeople from Operation Eyesight and Encana.

About Operation Eyesight Universal

Operation Eyesight is an international development organization working to prevent blindness and restore sight in developing countries. Founded in Calgary in 1963, the organization currently has eye health programs in India, Nepal, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia and Zambia. In partnership with local hospitals and governments, Operation Eyesight invests in sustainable treatment, prevention and community development activities to address specific eye health problems as well as the root causes of avoidable blindness. To learn more, visit operationeyesight.com .

