SonderMind Launches Guaranteed Pay Service for Therapists, Providing Immediate Access to Payments and Risk-Free Reimbursement

DENVER, Colo., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SonderMind Inc., a company dedicated to making behavioral health more accessible, approachable and utilized, today announced the launch of SonderMind Guaranteed Pay, enabling therapists to receive risk-free reimbursement and immediate access to their funds.

“We want to help therapists do what they do best - focus on providing great care to their clients,” said Mark Frank, co-founder and chief executive officer of SonderMind. “By offering SonderMind Guaranteed Pay we are hoping to support therapists in feeling greater financial stability and consistency while providing the resources they need to run an exceptional private practice. We remain invested in helping our therapists grow and in the future of mental healthcare.”

Medical debt and challenges with reimbursement remain an industry-wide concern for therapists and a contributing factor into why a vast majority of therapists do not accept insurance. With SonderMind Guaranteed Pay, SonderMind assumes all reimbursement and collections risk for the therapist. Funds will be available to therapists within 24 hours of submitting a claim – as opposed to the 30-60-day industry average with no guarantee of payment – and the program’s Instant Transfer feature gives therapists immediate access to their payments.

“This concept of guaranteed payments is revolutionary for our industry,” said Meridith Jaffe, LCSW therapist and SonderMind provider. “I am excited to see the difference this could make in my practice and how it may enable therapists to accept insurance so that more support can be given to clients that otherwise wouldn’t have access to therapy. Many therapists have simply stopped taking insurance due to the challenges they face with reimbursement and, I believe, this removes that risk.”

About SonderMind Guaranteed Pay

SonderMind Guaranteed Pay allows therapists to receive risk-free reimbursement, and immediate access to their earnings. SonderMind will assume all collections and reimbursement risk to provide a fast, easy solution to therapists that will promote financial stability and consistency. Providers will have access to funds within 24 hours of completing their session so they can focus on creating the ideal private practice while providing excellent care to their clients.

About the SonderMind SolutionTM

For mental health providers, SonderMind enables clinicians to thrive in private practice by focusing on delivering great care, instead of running a business. The SonderMind SolutionTM takes care of the rest: matching clients who are a clinical fit, payments, full technology suite and a supportive team of behavioral health experts. The technology suite includes a lightweight electronic health record system, mobile app, calendar and messaging.



For people seeking mental health support, the SonderMind SolutionTM offers connection to a licensed behavioral health professional when they need it most. The SonderMind team ensures that a client is quickly matched to a high-quality, vetted therapist who fits the needs around clinical focus, insurance acceptance, convenience and more.

About SonderMind

SonderMind is becoming the preeminent national behavioral health marketplace by enabling consumers to quickly find and access a trusted, well-matched therapist, while enabling therapists to focus on providing excellent client care, not worrying about administrative and billing issues. For more information, please visit sondermind.com .

Source: SonderMind, Inc.

Media: Denise Powell Red House Consulting denise@redhousecomms.com 510-703-9491



