New Vishay Intertechnology Position Sensor Offers Robust, High-Resolution Performance for Robotics and Other Precision Industrial and Military Applications

60 mm Device Features > 13-Bit Accuracy, 19-Bit Resolution, and > 16-Bit Repeatability

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new high precision position sensor that offers more robust performance than existing absolute encoders and better resolution and accuracy than traditional Hall effect sensors for industrial robotics and other demanding applications. The new RAMK060 rotational absolute magnetic kit encoder uses advanced contactless technology to achieve > 13-bit accuracy, 19-bit resolution, and > 16-bit repeatability while maintaining robustness against external magnetic fields, moisture, airborne pollution, vibration, mechanical shock, and changes in temperature. The device features a useful electrical angle of 360° and works over a temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C, with higher maximum temperatures available on request.



The rotor + stator kit design of the RAMK060, as well as its off-axis design (for hollow shaft mounting), slim ~6.5 mm profile, and light weight (< 55 g) make it ideal for applications where little space is available but an angular position needs to be detected with high accuracy. The RAMK060 has an outside diameter of 60 mm and inner diameter of 25 mm. Several multi-turn variants are available, including connection to a backup battery when system power is off. SPI, SSI, or Biss-C output signals are available.

Vishay’s patented design is particularly suited for applications calling for precise and repetitive motion such as arm joints for industrial robots and collaborative robots; steering wheels for automated guided vehicles; and machine tools used in printing, textile manufacturing, and milling.

The key advantages of the RAMK060 are:

self-calibration to compensate for mechanical misalignment

built in self-monitoring

memorization of the last absolute position before power-off

This technology architecture provides the best performance with safety guarantees.

Samples and production quantities of the RAMK060 are available now, with a lead time of 16 weeks for larger orders. Customers may request samples by sending an email to mcbprecisionpot@vishay.com .

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

Link to datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?32579 (RAMK060)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157711181091528

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com



