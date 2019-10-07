Pest Control Market Projected to Reach $27.5 Billion by 2025 – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pest control market was valued at USD 19.39 billion in 2018; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2019, to reach USD 27.5 billion by 2025, research report published by MarketsandMarkets.



The market is primarily driven by chemical pest control techniques due to the high demand for insecticide solutions across the globe by service providers. The increasing awareness of public health has compelled the people to adopt pest control services on a regular basis at residential and commercial levels.

How is the emergence of biological pest control solutions an opportunity for the market?

Innovations at both the ingredient and product levels have increased in recent years. For instance, the use of biological insecticides, which have few or no side effects on human health, is gaining high acceptance among service providers. It is estimated that the use of chemicals for insect control would subside gradually and consumers are expected to move towards biological options.

Major factors impacting pest control market growth include the change in regulations and the development of resistance among pest organisms. The ban on neonicotinoid pesticide use in Europe is an example of the acceptance of biological control solutions as compared to chemicals. Growers have started replacing banned older and more toxic active ingredients with biological insecticides. Other future legal actions affecting the grower’s abilities to use established crop protection chemistries would attribute to increased market share for biological pesticides. Companies such as the Woodstream Corporation (US) and its Safer brand are among the key market players in the introduction and use of biological pest control solutions.

Innovative products and solutions are being introduced by manufacturers to support more environment-friendly insect pest control products. To improve these services, manufacturers are developing new technological solutions such as route optimizations and online real-time tech support.

Is the growth in pest resistance against chemical compounds posing a challenge to the market?

Even though insects are effectively controlled by the application of chemicals, these insect species have the ability to develop resistance to insecticides when exposed to a larger dose of these active ingredients frequently. For instance, flies are known to have developed high resistance against all types of insecticides due to the improper handling of pesticides. According to the Center for Integrated Pest Management, over 600 species of pests have developed resistance to chemical compounds. This has prompted the use of biocontrol products and alternative measures including crop rotation to prevent pests from building any resistance.

In Japan and Hawaii, the diamondback moth had developed resistance against Bacillus thuringiensis due to lack of awareness on the dosage level and application technique. Increase in incidences of insect resistance and high R&D costs are expected to inflate the final price of the new generation of insecticides. These new-generation compounds can also turn into another ineffectual material when the insects develop resistance at a higher rate. The usage of plant-derived chemicals, adoption of integrated pest management practices, and availing the services of pest management professionals can lower the risks of insecticide resistance.

