President congratulates socialist António Costa on win in Portugal election

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 7 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday congratulated the leader of the Portuguese Socialist Party (PS), António Costa, on his party's victory in the legislative elections held Sunday (6 October).,

Prime Minister António Costa's party won a significant victory in the elections, increasing its presence in Parliament to a close to the absolute majority.

In his Twitter account, João Lourenço expressed Angola's availability to continue working toward strengthening of friendship and cooperation ties with Portugal, wishing António Costa “successes in his governance”.

With the victory in the legislatures, the PS's presence increases from 86 to 106 MPs in a 230- seat Assembleia de Republica (Parliament).

On the other hand, the president João Lourenço congratulated Bishop Eugénio Dal Corso, who was appointed Cardinal by Pope Francis, adding that with two Cardinals, Angola is prestigious country.

Pope Francis appointed 13 new Cardinals, including Bishop Eugénio Dal Corso, during a ceremony held in the St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday.

Bishop Eugénio Dal Corso joins Bishop Alexandre do Nascimento, the first Angolan invested Cardinal.

