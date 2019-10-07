Willis Towers Watson and Syndio join forces on a pay equity solution

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Syndio, a leading HR analytics platform company with a mission to eradicate pay disparities.



The two companies will create a unique solution — combining Willis Towers Watson’s expertise in human capital advisory, data and software services with Syndio’s technology based on vetted methodology — to better enable organizations to address issues related to pay equity and fair pay.

“Pay gaps are one of the critical challenges that organizations and their HR functions face today,” said Mark Reid, leader, Global Rewards, Willis Towers Watson. “We’re excited that our collaboration with Syndio can help eradicate workplace pay disparities, leading to higher retention rates, a stronger corporate culture and greater profitability.”

“Willis Towers Watson shares Syndio’s vision of promoting fairness in all stages of employment, and it starts with equal pay,” said Maria Colacurcio, chief executive officer, Syndio. “Organizations’ efforts to ensure pay equity can be unnecessarily complex, yet our combined solution equips HR functions to manage pay equity seamlessly and efficiently.”

The solution is initially available to Willis Towers Watson clients in the U.S., the U.K. and France.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

About Syndio

Syndio is a HR technology company that empowers global businesses to identify and eliminate workplace pay disparities, resulting in fair, equitable, and compliant and, ultimately, sustainable employee compensation practices. Leveraging Syndio's real-time, proprietary data analytics platform, companies are able to foster a more engaged and productive workforce and achieve higher retention rates, a stronger corporate culture and greater profitability. Syndio customers come from all industries, including technology, hospitality, retail and financial services.

