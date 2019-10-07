Hemp, Inc. Featured in Globally Syndicated News Provider, United Press International, Discussing Industrial Applications for Bioplastics

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today the Company was featured in the renowned international news outlet, United Press International (UPI), discussing the hemp industry and how Hemp, Inc. is utilizing the crop beyond cannabidiol (CBD).



The UPI article titled, “Hemp hardwoods, bioplastics expand crop use beyond CBD” discusses the current state of the hemp industry and expectations for the future. The article promptly dives into the changing industry and the revised route some farmers are taking to meet the growing demand to fully utilize the newly legal crop's full potential.

The article discusses the sprouting of businesses within various sectors of the hemp industry such as hemp-based hardwood and bioplastics. The hemp bioplastics industry is one Hemp, Inc. recently announced its entry into, marking it the Company’s third venture into the natural product’s market.

The article states, “The firm is milling a powdery bioplastic stock from hemp and kenaf -- another natural-fiber plant. For now, the company imports from Europe hemp hurd, a byproduct of hemp processing, and grinds it with kenaf.”

In an interview with UPI, Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin discussed his excitement on entering this sector of the hemp industry, "I'm in heaven that we're part of the supply chain to make bioplastic. I've been an environmentalist and eco-commando since I was in high school."

Additionally, the article highlights the Company’s operations in both North Carolina, where the hemp bioplastics material is processed and the operations in Oregon, where the company’s processing facility extracts CBD oil.

An excerpt from the article states, “Before bioplastics companies can grow and experiment with hemp-based products, a pathway has to be built from the plant to the plastic, Perlowin said. There are too few hemp processing facilities to generate the raw materials needed by plastic companies, he said.”

Perlowin is quoted at the end of the UPI article explaining that Hemp, Inc. has one machine at the North Carolina processing facility for hemp bioplastics, but states there should be 200 others across the country to help fill the demand.

To read the entire UPI article, click here.

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, where he shares daily posts of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country. Additionally, follow Hemp, Inc. on Facebook, here; on Instagram, here; and on Twitter, here.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

DAILY UPDATES ON FACEBOOK

Hemp, Inc. strives to be one of the most transparent companies in the public sector. To adhere to this company policy of transparency, CEO Bruce Perlowin posts 1-minute video updates daily on his personal Facebook page to give an inside look and behind-the-scenes footage of what Hemp, Inc. is doing on a daily basis. “We want them to know how the company is performing and what it is doing to reach its goals,” says Perlowin. To see 1 minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, go to Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page where he posts daily on all the activity Hemp, Inc. is doing around the country. (No other public company has this level of transparency than Hemp, Inc.)

THE UPCOMING DOCUSERIES

Hemp, Inc. entered into an agreement with 2 Manifest Studio, LLC, a Wyoming, Limited Liability Company (VED), to create a documentary and subsequent docuseries over the course of an estimated five years. Per the terms of the agreement, VED will create a feature length film and corresponding docuseries and other video materials about the history of hemp with a strong focus on Hemp, Inc. and other pioneers and companies that are leaders in the modern-day history of industrial hemp. The content will be wholly-owned by Hemp, Inc. 2 Manifest Studio Director Joseph Trivigno and his team have been tracking Hemp, Inc.’s progress, as executives meet with farmers throughout the country to document the company’s expansion into new markets. The documentary is expected to be released by 2020. The docuseries is expected to follow the film’s release. The film crew will also capture hemp developments in markets around the globe.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HEMP AND MARIJUANA

Hemp is completely different from marijuana in its function, cultivation and application. In cultivating marijuana, the plants are spaced far apart, and the male plants are destroyed to assure that they cannot seed the female plants, which would result in undesirable, less potent and less marketable, seeded marijuana buds. Hemp, on the other hand, is planted close together and commonly hermaphrodites, which creates an abundance of seeds, the main component of Hemp foods and supplements. The Hemp stalks are processed and used for fiber, composite, and other hemp based end products.

Hemp is used in variety of other applications that marijuana couldn’t possibly be used in. These include healthy dietary supplements, skin products, clothing, and accessories. Overall, hemp is known to have over 25,000 possible applications. Hemp products such as Hemp Milk, Hemp Cereal, and Hemp Oil are used by consumers every day.

For an excellent read on the difference between hemp and marijuana, visit the Ministry of Hemp.

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fiber – Hemp fiber can be used to make fabrics and textiles, rope and paper. The word ‘canvas’ actually derives from the word cannabis.

Fuel – While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. With reserves of petroleum being depleted, it would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Food – Hemp seeds are very nutritious and were first thought to be eaten by the Ancient Chinese and Indians. Hemp seeds have a nutty taste and can be eaten raw, ground up, sprouted, or made into dried sprout powder. Hemp seeds also contain a very beneficial oil that is high in unsaturated fatty acids, including an optimal 1:4 ratio of omega-3 to 6.



Building Material – Hemp can be made into a variety of building materials. These include concrete-like blocks called ‘hempcrete’, biodegradable plastics, and wood replacements. These materials have been used in the manufacture of many things, including electronics, cars and houses. In fact, the first American home made of hemp-based materials was completed in August 2010 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Biofuel – Remarkably, the oil from hemp seeds and stalks can also be made into biofuels such as Biodiesel — sometimes known as ‘hempoline’. While this biofuel can be used to power engines, it does take quite a lot of raw material to produce a substantial amount.

SUBSCRIBE TO HEMP, INC.’S VIDEO UPDATES

“Hemp, Inc. Presents” is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the No. 1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the “Freedom Leaf Magazine” article “The Return of the Hemp Decorticator” by Steve Bloom.

“Hemp, Inc. Presents” is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting www.hempinc.com. To subscribe to the “Hemp, Inc. Presents” YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.

HEMP BENCHMARKS

Hemp Benchmarks®​, a division of New Leaf Data Services, is a leading provider of financial, business and industry data for the North American hemp markets. They offer comprehensive and unique benchmark services for public and private organizations, and financial institutions. Hemp Benchmarks’ management team has over 100 years of cumulative commodity data services experience, more than 80 years of cumulative hemp and cannabis industry experience and subject matter experts in multiple jurisdictions/geographies. Their September 2019 “Hemp Benchmarks Spot Price Index Report” is a comprehensive and valuable resource that includes the following:

September Assessed Price by Product Category

Monthly Biomass Volume Discount Curve

Wholesale Price Correlation Matrix

2019 Biomass Yield & Market Value Estimates

Comprehensive U.S. State Acreage & License Counts

USDA & FDA Updates

The downloadable PDF can be accessed here. Be sure to visit their site, www.hempbenchmarks.com.

SOCIAL NETWORKS

http://www.facebook.com/hempinc (Facebook)

https://www.facebook.com/KingOfPot (Bruce Perlowin’s Facebook Page)

https://www.hempincpresents.com (Hemp, Inc.’s YouTube Channel)

https://www.instagram.com/hempincorporated/ (Hemp, Inc.’s Instagram)

https://twitter.com/HempInc (Hemp, Inc.’s Twitter)

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.’s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website. According to the company’s CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.