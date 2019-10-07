Crystal Wins Three 2019 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards

Named Best Medium-Ship Cruise Line, Best Small-Ship Cruise Line and Best River Cruise Line

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal made history today in the 2019 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards by taking top honors across every category that it was eligible. Crystal Cruises won Best Medium-Ship Cruise Line, Crystal Yacht Cruises won Best Small-Ship Cruise Line and Crystal River Cruises won Best River Cruise Line in the magazine’s annual awards. The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. This year, Condé Nast Traveler received a record-breaking number of responses, nearly 630,000, from readers who rated their travel experiences around the world. This marks a record 26th year that Crystal has received top recognition in these celebrated awards.

“We are honored and humbled by this recognition and thrilled that our mission of delivering the world’s best vacation experiences is being fulfilled,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “Accolades like these, which are voted on by travelers themselves, are a testament that we have truly connected with our guests in the most meaningful ways.

“This is the central tenet of everything we do at Crystal, as we strive to create memorable luxury travel experiences that speak to the individual wishes of each of our guests,” Wolber added. “Though each Crystal Experience has its own distinct character and highlights, what remains steadfast is our commitment to this credo and to providing our guests with an unwavering standard of excellence.”

Crystal’s award-winning portfolio comprises a bevy of global travel experiences for those seeking all-inclusive luxury and warm, genuine service tailored to their personal preferences.

The company’s oceangoing ships, Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, remain the most awarded luxury ships at sea, both having undergone extensive redesigns recently that enhanced their already elegant spaces considerably. The addition of new Seabreeze Penthouses and Penthouse Suites mean more butler-serviced accommodations, while elegant, globally inspired dining experiences and high-tech amenities make guests’ experience authentic and effortless. The redesigns also brought new entertainment to the ships, including the new production Crystal on Broadway: The Show through Crystal’s partnership with Broadway producer Kevin McCollum, and a new Stardust Supper Club aboard Crystal Serenity.

Crystal River Cruises will boast the youngest fleet on Europe’s rivers in 2020, with four new ships sailing the Danube, Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers. The 106-guest ships are enclaves of elegance for itineraries that celebrate the romance, creativity and rich heritage of the destinations. All-suite, all-balcony ships offering butler service for every suite showcase Michelin-inspired cuisine, fine wines, stylish spaces and open decks, while hundreds of inclusive, curated experiences ashore cater to travelers’ individual tastes.

Crystal Yacht Cruises’ Crystal Esprit is a distinctly exclusive destination unto itself. The 62-guest yacht offers the exceptional caliber of cuisine, service and elegant suites for which Crystal is known, in an intimate atmosphere that mirrors that of a private yacht. On itineraries through the Seychelles, Adriatic and Arabian Peninsula, Crystal Esprit explores marquee destinations, as well as lesser visited locales that larger vessels cannot access. The yacht’s private marina is equipped for all manner of water adventures, complete with kayaks, paddle boards, snorkeling and scuba gear and even a private submersible for deep-water exploration.

Crystal’s acclaimed portfolio has grown to include the launch of Crystal Expedition Cruises and its new ship, Crystal Endeavor debuting in August of 2020. The German-built, Polar Class (PC6) expedition ship will accommodate just 200 guests in traditional Crystal fashion – all-suite accommodations, an array of world-class dining options including Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma & Sushi Bar, spacious and stylish public areas, full-service salon, spa and fitness center – with additional state-of-the-art technology and equipment for exploring polar regions and remote subtropics.

Throughout its brand expansion that began in 2015, Crystal’s expressed commitment to an unwavering standard of luxurious service and excellence has been the core of the company’s philosophy. This dedication continues to resonate with discerning luxury travelers across the globe, consistently earning Crystal top accolades.

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are published exclusively on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue on newsstands now.

About Crystal

Only the world-renowned Crystal Experience offers an unwavering, unparalleled standard of excellence and luxury across four distinct cruising options: Crystal Cruises, the World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line; Crystal River Cruises, the World’s Most Luxurious River Cruise Line; Crystal Yacht Cruises, offering boutique luxury and bold adventure in the world’s most elite harbors; and Crystal Expedition Cruises, taking Crystal’s acclaimed elegance to the farthest reaches of the world. Crystal has been recognized with top honors in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for a record 26 years including, in 2019, for Best Medium-Ship Cruise Line for Crystal Cruises, Best Small-Ship Cruise Line for Crystal Yacht Cruises and Best River Cruise Line for Crystal River Cruises. Crystal was also voted “World’s Best” by the readers of Travel + Leisure for 20 years; and won “Cruise Line of the Year” and “Most Luxurious Guest Experience” by Virtuoso for 2018 & 2019. Crystal is proud to be a platinum partner of the advisors of ASTA.

For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel advisor, call 888.799.2437, or visit www.crystalcruises.com. Join the hundreds of thousands who subscribe to the Crystal Insider blog, follow Crystal Cruises’ Facebook page; @crystalcruises on Twitter and Instagram; @crystalrivercruises on Instagram; and engage in the conversation with #crystalcruises, #crystalrivercruises and #WhereLuxuryisPersonal.

###

Attachment

Media Relations Crystal Cruises (310)-203-4305 mediarelations@crystalcruises.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.