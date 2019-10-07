Intrado Digital Media Releases 2019 Benchmark Report for Webcasts and Virtual Events

Analyzing over 40,000 customer webcasts and virtual events, the largest industry sample reviewed to date.

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in technology-enabled services, recently published its 2019 Benchmark Report for Webcasts and Virtual Events . The report examined usage of Intrado Studio, the best-in-class webcasting and streaming technology provided by Intrado. Data from a sample of over 40,000 customer webcasts and virtual events over the past 14 months was compiled to showcase audience trends and to provide customers with best practices using relevant attendance and engagement analysis.



Highlights from the 2019 Benchmark Report for Webcasts and Virtual Events include:

97 percent of virtual events were viewed on mobile devices, a three percent increase from 2018

79 percent of attendees responded to polls in live webcasts, a five percent increase from 2018

46 minutes was the average view time of a sixty-minute live webcast

Webcast formats continue to evolve from traditional audio paired with slides to video-first experiences—transforming presentations into conversations with the audience.

“We continue to find ways to collect insights and drive deeper connections that our customers can immediately act upon,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “For example, getting real time feedback during a live webcast through the use of polls is invaluable in building relationships with your audience.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the images below:

Topics covered in the report include:



Registration and attendance data

Marketing automation and CRM integrations

Most popular days/times for webcasts and virtual events

Webcast view time and duration

Webcast interactivity

Mobile access and devices

Learn more about the latest webcast and virtual event benchmarks and trends in the complete report .

About Intrado:

Intrado, formerly West, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

At the Company:

Dave Pleiss

Investor Relations

Intrado

(402) 716-6578

DMPleiss@west.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.