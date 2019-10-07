Maru/Matchbox Launches Visual Semiotics Tool, Brand Emotion, on Proprietary Technology Platform, Maru/HUB

Consumers are more open to messaging when the message is delivered in the same emotional wrapper as they perceive the brand. Visual semiotics tool identifies the emotional signature of over 100 global brands.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), technology-driven global insights partner, has launched Brand Emotion, a visual semiotics tool built on its proprietary technology platform, Maru/HUB. Brand Emotion analyzes thousands of images to help companies understand what emotions their brand evokes in the hearts and minds of their consumers. Ultimately, giving companies the tools to forge a closer connection with them.



“Brands quickly become interchangeable commodities when they compete on rational benefits alone. Products and services can be easily copied and hard to defend, while emotional connections are difficult to displace and replicate as they are unique and ownable,” said Maru/Matchbox Chief Innovation & Solutions Officer, Todd Trautz. “Brand Emotion uses visual semiotics to understand consumers’ emotions in a way that they would not be able to explain using words or scalar responses. Built from a library of over 9,000 images, it gives us the ability to identify pre-conscious signals and clues that influence decisions. The tool decodes images selected to identify the most associated emotions, creating the emotional signature of a brand. The emotional signature is the brain’s hidden analysis that always influences and most often dominates rational decisions,” Trautz added.

We tested over 100 global brands among 12,000 consumers to determine their emotional signatures. Established financial services brand American Express was seen as intelligent and superior, demonstrating a level of authority, while Google was seen as optimistic, insightful and cooperative. Streaming service Spotify was seen as dynamic, uninhibited with a sense of well-being while Coca-Cola’s brand signature reflects its marketing campaigns as friendly, joyful and active.

“Consumers are more open to messaging when the message is delivered in the same emotional wrapper as they perceive the brand,” said Maru Group CEO Ged Parton. “By understanding how different audiences feel about a brand we can use the Emotional Signature to tailor communications with those consumers utilizing the same emotional elements,” Parton added.

For a demo, contact a Maru/Matchbox representative today.

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

About Maru/HUB



Our research capabilities are deeply rooted in our proprietary Maru/HUB platform, which powers our research worldwide. Maru/HUB allows multiple data streams to be integrated into a single ecosystem, facilitating the real-time analysis of behavioral, transactional and attitudinal information to deliver insights at speed.

The modular architecture allows our teams to constantly innovate, expanding our toolkit without impacting performance and enabling us to quickly respond to the changing needs of the market. Maru/HUB is designed to allow users to intuitively and rapidly access the information they need while keeping security and compliance in mind. Maru/HUB is fully scalable, processing 10s of millions of surveys per year.

Contact: media@marumatchbox.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.