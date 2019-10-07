Minister Shahid sends Armed Forces Day greetings to Egypt

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid has sent a message conveying felicitations to His Excellency Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Minister’s message reads as follows:

“It gives me great pleasure to convey warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government, and the people of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the triumphant occasion of the Armed Forces Day of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between our two countries, I am delighted that the close bilateral, economic and cultural ties between our two countries continue to prosper, bringing our two peoples together.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”



