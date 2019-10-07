InfoWorld Identifies the Most Innovative Products Available to Developers, Data Analysts, and IT Organizations

The 2019 Best of Open Source Awards (Bossies) recognize the best open source software for businesses and IT professionals today

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoWorld — the technology media brand committed to keeping IT decision-makers ahead of the technology curve — announces the winners of its 2019 Best of Open Source Software Awards , better known as the Bossies. The annual Bossie awards recognize the most important and innovative open source projects for businesses and the IT professionals who serve them. The 26 winners in this year’s Bossie Awards are the next-generation tools and technologies that are enabling digital transformation, allowing businesses to succeed and IT organizations to excel at a time when the technology is more complex than ever.



InfoWorld’s central mission has always been to identify the most innovative products available to software developers and IT organizations, a mission that is carried out through regular product reviews and annual product awards. The annual Bossie awards recognize the leaders among open source projects in software development, cloud computing platforms, data analytics, and machine learning. As always, this year’s winning projects were selected by InfoWorld editors and expert reviewers, who have direct experience with open source technologies and currently work in IT and software development.

“When we began the InfoWorld Bossie Awards more than a decade ago, open source software projects were typically small and only marginally important to enterprise developers and IT,” said Doug Dineley, executive editor of InfoWorld. "Today, the most important software—for developers, for the cloud, for data analytics, for machine learning, for pretty much everything — is open source software. The 2019 Bossie Award winners highlight the best that open source has to offer.”

InfoWorld’s 2019 Best of Open Source Software Award winners:

To learn more about the 2019 Best of Open Source Software Award recipients, visit InfoWorld.com .

