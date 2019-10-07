MPLA reiterates efforts for society moralization

Huambo, ANGOLA, October 7 - The ruling MPLA's vice-president, Luísa Damião, expressed last Saturday in the central Huambo Province the party's reinforcement towards the moralization of the society, calling upon the retrieval of ethical, moral and civic values, having into account the urgent need to tackle corruption and related crimes. ,

Luísa Damião stated that the current changes in the country, including the strengthening of economic diplomacy to attract national and international private investments, take place in the ambit of the new organizational framework for the state.

The vice-president of MPLA appealed the Executive to keep on making efforts towards implementation of a sustainable economy under the National Development Programme (PND2018/2022).

Angolan future relies on good governance performance with transparency in public assets management, said the politician at the closing ceremony of the MPLA Politburo’s Second Political Gatherings, held in Huambo City.

The political forum, discussed the new political stance taken by the president of the party and the country, João Lourenço, that is creating approximation policies, being more open to society, with special attention towards the communities’ way of living and the promotion of statehood, making each militant spread out the motto “Improving what is good, correcting what is wrong”.

Luísa Damião said that MPLA militants must put into practice the principles of social justice, peace, humanism, human dignity and solidarity, as key elements for humanity's survival, besides the contribution to the political decisions for economic, social and cultural sectors, plus the strengthening of democracy.

On other hand, the first secretary of the MPLA in Huambo Province, Joana Lina, stressed the importance of the event in this central plateau region of the country for the improvement of the population’s quality of life.

Huambo province has a territorial extension of 35.771 square kilometres and a population of nearly 2.4 million people, whereby 373.354 are MPLA militants distributed in municipal committees and party offices.

