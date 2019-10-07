AMD Introduces Radeon™ RX 5500 Series Graphics: Superior Visual Fidelity, Advanced Features and High-Performance Gaming Experiences

/EIN News/ -- – The AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 series provides up to 37 percent faster performance on average than the

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the Radeon™ RX 5500 series graphics products, harnessing groundbreaking RDNA gaming architecture to deliver the ultimate in high-performance, high-fidelity 1080p gaming.

The AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 series includes the Radeon™ RX 5500 graphics card that will be available in desktop PCs from leading manufacturers and graphics cards from board partners, as well as the Radeon™ RX 5500M GPU for notebook PCs. Top system providers worldwide are embracing the new products, with HP and Lenovo™ planning to offer Radeon™ RX 5500 graphics cards in their high-performance desktop gaming PCs beginning this November, and Acer planning to offer systems with the cards beginning this December. In addition, later this month MSI is expected to launch the world’s first gaming notebook powered by AMD Ryzen™ processors and Radeon™ RX 5500M GPUs.

“Based on feedback and insights from global gaming communities, gamers rank graphics as the most critical component for speed and performance,” said Johnson Jia, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Business of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “That’s why the Lenovo Legion™ T730 and T530 gaming towers and the IdeaCentre™ T540 Gaming desktop pack in AMD’s latest Radeon™ RX graphics – satisfying players’ need for high-fidelity visuals and lightning-fast framerates to fully immerse into their gameplay.”

“MSI Alpha 15 is a new chapter for us, and we're excited to partner with AMD to combine the latest 7nm technology found in the Radeon™ RX 5500M GPU and MSI’s gaming DNA for our gamers,” said Charles Chiang, CEO of MSI.

With the newest additions to the Radeon™ family, AMD is bringing its advanced RDNA gaming architecture and industry-leading 7nm process technology to legions of mainstream gamers worldwide in exciting new form factors and systems. Powered by RDNA, the Radeon™ RX 5500 provides up to 1.6X higher gaming performance-per-watt than current Radeon™ graphics cards based on the Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture3.

The AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 series was built from the ground up to deliver incredible 1080p gaming, high-fidelity visuals and ultra-responsive gameplay. Optimized to deliver incredible experiences on the hottest games, the Radeon™ RX 5500 graphics card provides up to 37 percent faster performance on average than the competitive product in select titles at 1080p1. For mobile gaming, a laptop configured with the Radeon™ RX 5500M GPU provides up to 30 percent faster performance on average than the competition, and delivers up to 60+ FPS in select AAA titles and up to 90+ FPS in select eSports games4.

“It’s been incredible to see the response to our RDNA architecture from gamers worldwide, and now we’re bringing the same high-framerate, dynamic gameplay and advanced features to 1080p gaming with the Radeon™ RX 5500 series,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. “AMD is committed to delivering incredible gaming experiences to all gamers across all price-points. Whether fighting the Calypso twins in Borderlands 3 or battling to take back Auroa in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint, the Radeon™ RX 5500 series allows every gamer to feel fully immersed and lose themselves in these beautiful and complex worlds.”

Built on industry-leading 7nm process technology and supporting high-bandwidth PCIe® 4.0 technology, the new AMD Radeon™ products take advantage of powerful features to bring 1080p gameplay to the next level, including:

Radeon™ Image Sharpening (RIS) 5 – Brings crispness and clarity to in-game visuals that have been softened by upscaling and post-process effects in DirectX ® 9, 12 and Vulkan ® titles. When paired with Radeon™ GPU upscaling, RIS enables sharp visuals and fluid frame rates on high-resolution displays.

Brings that have been softened by upscaling and post-process effects in DirectX 9, 12 and Vulkan titles. When paired with Radeon™ GPU upscaling, RIS enables sharp visuals and fluid frame rates on high-resolution displays. AMD FidelityFX – Offers an open-source toolkit for game developers to add high-quality post-process effects to help make games look beautiful while offering the optimal balance of visual fidelity and performance. Available on GPUOpen , FidelityFX features Contrast-Adaptive Sharpening (CAS), which draws out detail in low-contrast areas while minimizing artifacts caused by typical image sharpening routines.

Offers an to add high-quality post-process effects to help make games look beautiful while offering the optimal balance of visual fidelity and performance. Available on , FidelityFX features Contrast-Adaptive Sharpening (CAS), which draws out detail in low-contrast areas while minimizing artifacts caused by typical image sharpening routines. Radeon™ Anti-Lag 6 – Anti-Lag significantly decreases input-to-display response times, including making Borderlands 3 up to 23 percent more responsive 7 with Radeon™ RX 5500 series graphics and offering a competitive edge in gameplay.

significantly decreases input-to-display response times, including making Borderlands 3 up to 23 percent more responsive with Radeon™ RX 5500 series graphics and offering a competitive edge in gameplay. Largest gaming display ecosystem8 – With over 950 supported monitors to choose from, gamers can enjoy stutter-free, tear-free gameplay with AMD Radeon FreeSync™9 and Radeon FreeSync™ 2 HDR technology10.

Model Compute Units Stream Processors TFLOPS GDDR6 (GB) Game Clock11 (MHz) Boost Clock12 (MHz) Memory Interface Radeon™ RX 5500M GPU



(For Mobile Systems) 22 1,408 Up to 4.6 4GB Up to 1,448 Up to



1,645 128-bit Radeon™ RX 5500 series



(For Desktop Systems) 22 1,408 Up to 5.2 Up to 8GB Up to



1,717 Up to



1,845 128-bit

AMD Radeon ‘Raise the Game’ Bundle

The new Radeon™ RX 5500 series are included in the latest AMD Radeon™ Raise the Game bundle3, offering gamers their choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint with the purchase of eligible pre-configured desktop and notebook systems powered by Radeon™ RX 5500 and RX 5500M graphics. Learn more here.

Availability

Later this month, MSI is expected to launch the MSI Alpha 15 laptop, powered by Radeon™ RX 5500M GPUs. In addition, Radeon™ RX 5500 graphics cards are expected to be available in leading desktop gaming systems beginning in November 2019, including HP’S OMEN Obelisk and Pavilion Gaming desktops, as well as Lenovo Legion™ T530 and IdeaCentre™ T540 Gaming PCs. The Radeon™ RX 5500 graphics cards are expected to be available in Acer Nitro 50 PCs beginning in December 2019. AMD board partners are expected to launch standalone graphics cards this quarter (Q4 2019).

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

