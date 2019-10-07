Irving Resources Commences Drilling at Omui, Hokkaido, Japan

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce drilling has resumed at its 100% controlled Omu Gold-Silver Project, Hokkaido, Japan. Over the next few months, drilling will focus on the Omui mine site where Irving has developed three high-grade drill targets, Honpi, Nanko and Sakinyama.



Recent completion of a controlled source audio-magnetotelluric (“CSAMT”) geophysical survey has highlighted details about the underlying alteration system at Omui and generated several high priority drill targets at the interpreted level of boiling within the hydrothermal system. More details will be provided soon in a news release detailing results from Omu property wide CSAMT surveys. In addition, recent trenching at Omui has provided information about the position and orientation of near-surface high-grade veins.

Irving has planned 5,115 m of diamond drilling, 3,100 m of which is allocated to deep holes (+300 m) that test zones of strong resistivity interpreted to be areas of silicification potentially associated with vein mineralization. The balance of drill metres will be allocated to shorter holes that test down dip extensions of outcropping high-grade veins, vein breccias and zones of stockwork veining. Irving anticipates completing approximately 2,500-3,000 m of this drill program by year end, weather dependent, at which point the drill will be repositioned to conduct follow up drilling at Omu Sinter at lower elevation. The balance of the planned Omui drill program will be completed in 2020 after snowmelt.

“We are very excited to begin drilling at the Omui mining license site,” commented Akiko Levinson, President and Director of Irving. “Omui is one of three targets (Omui, Omu Sinter, Hokuryu) at our Omu gold-silver project, but its high-grade veins attracted us to the over 160 sq km entire Omu area in 2016.”

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in Republic of Malawi. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com .

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource industry as well as the performance of services by third parties.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information, please contact: Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 641-1214 info@IRVresources.com



