Lydall Technical Nonwovens Business Segment Appoints New President

MANCHESTER, Conn., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) today announced that Robert ("Robb") Junker has been appointed President, Lydall Technical Nonwovens, effective upon the commencement of his employment with Lydall, which will be on October 14, 2019. Mr. Junker fills the role previously held by Joseph A. Abbruzzi, who transitioned to be the President, Thermal Acoustical Solutions business segment in the Third Quarter of 2019.



Most recently, Mr. Junker was Vice President, Operations for the filtration segment of Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), a global leader in motion and control technologies. Mr. Junker joined Parker Hannifin through its acquisition of CLARCOR in March 2017. He was responsible for leading the integration of the $400 million Process Filtration platform with 28 facilities and 1,800 employees. Prior to joining CLARCOR, Mr. Junker worked for Hengst Automotive, an OEM/Aftermarket Filter Manufacturer, as President of the Americas. He also worked for Federal-Mogul Corporation for 20 years, during which he spent 5 years in China leading its Sales & Marketing, Distribution, and Manufacturing Operations across Asia.

Commenting on Mr. Junker’s appointment, Dale G. Barnhart, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We are delighted to have Robb join Lydall’s executive leadership team. He brings extensive experience in both sales and marketing, as well as manufacturing and operational excellence. The Asia region is a key component of TNW’s growth strategy, and Robb’s experience in China will serve the business well.”

Mr. Junker holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration from St. Ambrose University.

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets. For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall® is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For further information: Brendan Moynihan Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations Telephone 860-646-1233



