Customized Packaging Solutions Propelling the Aerosol Cans Market, Finds Fact.MR

The global aerosol cans market continues on a striking course, with worldwide sales assessed to increase by nearly 1.2x by 2027 over 2019, according to a recent study published by Fact.MR.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recently published research report by Fact.MR regarding the global aerosol cans market includes product classification and current synopsis along with the recent trends and developments transpiring in the market. The overall market of aerosol cans was pegged at more than US$ 9 Bn in 2018, and the global aerosol cans market is likely to witness a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Due to their convenient design that makes them safe and simple to use, aerosol cans are becoming progressively widespread for packaging conventional household products such as insecticides, industrial sprays, and personal products. Demand is extremely focused on the personal care and cosmetic packaging sector, accounting for more than 55% of the worldwide aerosol cans production. These containers are utilized in everyday use for packaging a range of liquids, known for their leak-proof characteristics. The comfort and effectiveness of the implementation, coupled with the lightweight and solid functionality, are allowing manufacturers engaged in aerosol cans segment to achieve market presence and differentiation through product content and function.

Many organizations have been created to safeguard, encourage, and support the aerosol sector, such as the European Association of Aluminum Aerosol Container Manufacturers (AEROBOL) and European Aerosol Federation (FEA). Recent studies and tests of technology have demonstrated aerosol technology that can be used for a broad spectrum of liquids and viscous applications. This has expanded and diversified end-use applications in aerosol cans industry.

Demand for Aerosol Cans to Remain Highly Concentrated In the Personal Care & Cosmetic Packaging Industry

The study also found that an increased demand for products such as bug sprays, mosquito repellants, and furniture cleaners in aerosol cans accounted for a substantial market income. Furthermore, essential changes in consumer consumption patterns are anticipated to translate into the growing demand for sophisticated anti-bug formulations that make implementation simpler. The increasing trend of beautification has led to increased demand for skincare, haircare, personal care products, particularly by the female population which is driving the demand in this sector. Moreover, rapid growth in the demand for products with aesthetic packaging, and notable quality is expected to drive demand for aerosol cans in the household sector over the projection period.

Alternative Packaging Solutions, the Foremost Threat for the Global Aerosol Cans Market

Fact.MR opines that plant-based plastics or bio-plastics are incredibly sustainable and easy to grow. Presently, plant-based plastics are in use for making water bottles, various food-grade containers, as well as films. The worldwide aerosol cans market is anticipated to see significant development during the forecast period attributable to aerosol cans recyclability. However, substitute packaging, and green packaging techniques pose to be a substantial challenge for the global aerosol cans market as imposed government regulations such as the 1978 ban of chlorofluorocarbons will cease the production and utilization of aerosol cans. Aerosol cans are majorly made from steel and aluminum as both materials can be recycled infinitely without compromising on quality. The recyclability of steel and mostly aluminum is allowing manufacturers to leverage on product innovation with less capital involved.

Europe, to Emerge as a Frontrunner Owing to Rapid Innovations during the Forecast Period

Europe has represented the most significant share and has always been a cornerstone of personal care, health and beauty goods innovation. However, in the realm of global competition in aerosol cans market, its leading position has gradually gained momentum due to product freshness and modernity. Europe is continuously introducing innovations in its design and packaging as well as contributing to the development of the aerosol cans market. This is also primarily due to the developed European economies combined with progress in aerosol cans applications in the personal care, automotive, and healthcare sectors. Such variables are increasing the region's demand for aerosol cans.

The Fact.MR report offers a forecast of the global aerosol cans market for the period 2019-2027. Advancements in end-use applications are urging market players to invest heavily in research and development activities.

