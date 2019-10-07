Haselmeier Signs an Exclusive Agreement with Stevanato Group to License Axis-D Pen-injector Technology and Intellectual Property for the Therapeutic Area of Diabetes Care

ZURICH, Switzerland, October 07, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Haselmeier, a Swiss- and German-based developer and manufacturer of innovative self-injection devices, and Stevanato Group, an Italian-based producer of glass primary packaging and global leader in providing integrated capabilities and solutions for combination products today announced an exclusive agreement to license the Axis-D pen-injector technology and intellectual property (IP) for Development, Manufacturing and Supply of the Axis-D pen-injector in the Therapeutic Area of Diabetes Care.

The Axis-D pen-injector was designed and developed by Haselmeier together with its partners, and a version of this pen-injector is currently on the market today having been launched by a major pharmaceutical company and approved for use, among others, by the European Medical Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Stevanato Group plans to utilize this technology and IP to provide a new pen injector to support the needs of diabetes patients all over the world. Once the design for the device is finalized, it will be produced at one of Stevanato Group’s manufacturing facilities, based on extensive tooling and molding expertise. Sub-assembly and final assembly equipment will be provided by Stevanato Group operations in Denmark.

Frédéric Gabriel, Chief Innovation Officer at Haselmeier, said: “We are pleased and proud to have Stevanato Group as our strategic partner for Axis-D in Diabetes. Stevanato Group has demonstrated in past years a consistent development strategy coupled with unique integrated capabilities and is able to leverage Haselmeier’s pen injection platform to bring it to the next level. Such platform has already been proven in the market, from an IP, performance and user perspective. It also demonstrates Haselmeier’s strategic orientation to exploit its IP over various paths, either with own development and manufacturing capabilities or together with a strategic partner.”

“Consistent with its vision Stevanato Group always welcomes strategic agreements with key players in the market to broaden its global capabilities” said Paolo Patri, Chief Technology Officer at Stevanato Group. “We value our relationship with Haselmeier as a device technology partner. With this agreement, we continue to expand our portfolio of devices for patients suffering from diabetes. This complements ongoing work on our award winning 1ml cartridge-based wearable device, which will give our biopharmaceutical partners the opportunity to provide patients with both standard and alternative treatment solutions with such devices. "

About Haselmeier As expert in subcutaneous drug delivery systems for self-administration, Haselmeier provides innovative and award-winning individual system solutions to support patients for a successful therapy. Haselmeier primarily works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by developing and manufacturing traditional and connected pens and auto-injectors that are convenient, precise in dosing, and enable an enhanced patient experience to support therapy efficiency. Haselmeier covers all steps – from design to planning and industrialization – in the creation of high-quality self-injection systems. Next year, the well-established company will be able to look back on a 100-year-old success story. Spread across eight global locations on three different continents, the Haselmeier Group employs a workforce of more than 240 people.

About Stevanato Group Founded in 1949, the Stevanato Group is the world’s largest privately-owned designer and producer of glass parenteral packaging for the pharmaceutical industry. It is comprised of Ompi, specializing in glass primary packaging, Balda dedicated to manufacturing diagnostic consumables, delivery devices and medical components. It is also comprised of Spami, Optrel, InnoScan and SVM, specializing in glass processing, inspection systems, assembly and packaging solutions. The Group also benefits from SG Lab activities, which provides analytical and testing services on the potential interaction between drug and container.

Frédéric Gabriel f.gabriel@haselmeier.com

Steven Kaufman steven.kaufman@stevanatogroup.com

Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG Vaihinger Straße 48 70567 Stuttgart Germany Dr. Fred Metzmann Vice President Sales & Marketing +49 711 71978 163 f.metzmann@haselmeier.com

