Conversion Labs CEO Justin Schreiber Interviewed on NewsMax TV

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) (“Conversion Labs” or “Company”), an e-commerce and telemedicine company focused on building and scaling proprietary health and wellness brands, today announced that the Company’s Chairman and CEO, Justin Schreiber, was interviewed on NewsMax TV's show, Liquid Lunch with John Tobacco, on Monday September 30, 2019. Mr. Schreiber discussed the industry and consumer trends driving the growth of the telemedicine sector and Conversion Labs' upcoming launch of its first two generic prescription drug brands later this quarter.



The Interview can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kEmG9bLJ4I

Telemedicine is projected to be one of the fastest growing segments in healthcare in the coming years due to trends such as rising internet usage and fluency, rising costs of disease burden, among others. In particular, these trends are expected to drive the adoption of online ordering and dispensing of prescription medications and over-the-counter products, otherwise known as E-Pharmacy. Zion Market Research has projected that the Global E-Pharmacy Market will reach $107.53 Billion by 2025, and Fortune Business Insights has stated that “recent technological advancements in healthcare” will drive the telehealth market to cross $266.8 Billion by 2026.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. (the "Company") is an e-commerce and telemedicine company with a portfolio of proprietary online brands. The Company’s portfolio consists of commercial stage, over-the-counter health and wellness products in the hair loss and immune support market. In June 2019, Conversion Labs formed a joint venture with one of the largest online pharmacies in the U.S., GoGoMeds.com, to sell, dispense and ship prescription drugs directly to consumers in all 50 states. Through another partner company, we provide virtual physician consultations to patients in all 50 states. Our OTC and prescription products are sold directly to consumers using our advertising technology infrastructure leveraging social media, search and e-commerce platforms (Facebook, Google & Amazon). In addition to our healthcare platform, Conversion Labs owns 51% of PDFSimpli, an online direct-response software as a service business that allows users to convert, edit, sign and share PDF files. To learn more about our corporate strategy, brands, or for investor relations please visit www.conversionlabs.com or email us at info@conversionlabs.com .

About Newsmax TV

Newsmax TV is a television news network started by its parent organization, Newsmax Media. The network consists of up to 21 hours of original programming a day, and is available to watch on major cable television networks such as DirecTV, Comcast/Xfinity, Dish, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, etc. Newsmax TV programming is also available to watch for free on the network’s website, www.newsmaxtv.com and on streaming video services such as YouTube, Amazon, Roku, and Apple TV.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Conversion Labs, Inc.’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC.



