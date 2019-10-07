Stool Management Systems Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~ 3% during the forecast period 2019 to 2029 – Future Market Insights

The growing prevalence of various etiologies leading to fecal incontinence is likely to positively contribute to the usage of stool management systems, aiding the market growth

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sales of stool management systems reached ~ US$ 355 million in 2018, unveils the new research study by Future Market Insight (FMI). According to the report, the stool management systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~ 3% in 2019, primarily influenced by the rising levels of awareness about incontinence. The increasing focus on awareness about incontinence offers sustainable growth opportunity for the stool management systems market throughout 2029, says the report.

The market for stool management systems in North America and Europe seems almost equivalent in terms of production in 2018. However, there are chances that this scenario will change during the forecast period. The European market is expected to take the lead in global stool management systems market, which FMI’s report has attributed to the increasing number of manufacturers within the European region, with diverse product offerings.

1.2X Demand Growth Projected for Pediatric Stool Management Systems

While the demand for stool management systems for adults continues to hold the larger share, pediatric stool management systems are also expected to grow at a significant rate. Increasing attention towards pediatric fecal incontinence is further expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Among different age groups, the adults segment for stool management systems is projected to take the leading position in the market. However, owing to rising problems of pediatric fecal incontinence and growing awareness among people, pediatric stool management systems is expected to grow 1.2X by the end of 2029. Furthermore, the adult stool management systems market is likely to face hindrance in growth due to high number of cases unreported such as social stigma about the disease.

Fecal incontinence is a common problem observed in children with spina bifida and anorectal malformations. Globally, it is noted that ~200,000 babies are born with spina bifida and bowel dysfunction and ~8,500 babies born with anorectal malformation and fecal incontinence.

These pediatric bowel dysfunctions can be effectively managed with a well-established bowel management training programs. However, the bowel management training programs currently focuses on the adult and aging population mainly. Growing awareness regarding the pediatric fecal incontinence is likely to emphasize specialized training programs for bowel management of paediatric patients.

Cost-Effectiveness of Fecal Management Systems to Ensure Economic Benefits

Fecal incontinence is a common condition that impacts the life of patients with an economic burden in hospitals. The usage of stool management systems in hospitals has contributed significant economic benefits to the society and health benefits to patients. The total cost associated with stool management systems is lower than the traditional management system when factors such as urinary tract infections (UTI) cost, labor cost, indirect costs, and total product related costs are taken into consideration.

For instance, a study conducted in Canada reported a decrease from 35% to 42% in the daily material costs after the usage of stool management systems as compared to the traditional methods of using bedpans, briefs, and linens for the treatment of fecal incontinence. According to the study, the average daily material cost per patient ranged between CA$100 - CA$140 with traditional management system. However, this cost reduced to over CA$60 - CA$90 with the usage of stool management systems.

Furthermore, the usage of stool management systems in patients with fecal incontinence enables the prevention of pressure ulcers, which is one of the common complications in such patients.

This study underlines key opportunities in the stool management systems market and finds that the market would exhibit a modest growth outlook during the forecast period. For in-depth information on stool management systems market, write in to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

