Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 23.3%.
Consulting, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$537.8 Million by the year 2025, Consulting will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$53.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$99.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Consulting will reach a market size of US$47.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$271.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Alien Vault, Inc. (USA)
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Dell Technologies (USA)
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Forcepoint LLC (USA)
- Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP (USA)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
- McAfee LLC (USA)
- Symantec Corporation (USA)
- Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Evolution of Cloud Computing
- Cloud Deployment Models
- Cloud Service Model
- Platform as a Service
- Infrastructure as a Service
- Software as a Service
- Cloud Computing Threats, Vulnerabilities and Control
- Cloud Computing and Security
- Cloud Security Issues and Controls
- Data Security and Encryption
- Compliance
- Types of Cybersecurity Threats and Detecting Before Occurrence
- Cybersecurity Budgets Go Up Amid Data Security Prioritization Efforts
- Cybersecurity Spending Outperforms General IT Spending
- USA: The Prime Focus for Targeted Attacks
- Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Industry: An Overview
- Telecom & IT: The Most Dominant and Fastest Growing Service Segment
- US: A Key Region Influencing the Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Training and Education (Service) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Managed Services (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Design and Integration (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Consulting (Service) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Type of Sensitive Data in the Cloud
- Key Trends in Business Data Breaches
- Cyber Skills Gap
- Massive Hacks of IoT Device
- Weak Passwords
- Outdated Equipment
- Inadequate Security Strategies
- Increased Reliance on Convenience Services
- Select Common Cyber Attacks
- Security Issues in Cloud Computing
- Security Issues with Private Cloud
- Mitigating Security Issues in Cloud Computing
- Threat to Cloud Data and Ways to Secure It
- Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Threats in Healthcare Sector
- Emerging Security Technologies
- Digitally Transforming Financial Services Implement Cloud Based Solutions
- Threat Perspective of Critical Infrastructure on Cloud
- Overcoming Key Challenges in Cloud Computing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Training and Education (Service) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Managed Services (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Design and Integration (Service) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Consulting (Service) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Training and Education (Service) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Managed Services (Service) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Design and Integration (Service) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Consulting (Service) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
