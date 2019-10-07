Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Intrusion Protection Software - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 23.3%.



Consulting, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$537.8 Million by the year 2025, Consulting will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$53.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$99.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Consulting will reach a market size of US$47.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$271.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Alien Vault, Inc. (USA)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Dell Technologies (USA)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA)

Forcepoint LLC (USA)

Fortinet, Inc. (USA)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)

McAfee LLC (USA)

Symantec Corporation (USA)

Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Evolution of Cloud Computing

Cloud Deployment Models

Cloud Service Model

Platform as a Service

Infrastructure as a Service

Software as a Service

Cloud Computing Threats, Vulnerabilities and Control

Cloud Computing and Security

Cloud Security Issues and Controls

Data Security and Encryption

Compliance

Types of Cybersecurity Threats and Detecting Before Occurrence

Cybersecurity Budgets Go Up Amid Data Security Prioritization Efforts

Cybersecurity Spending Outperforms General IT Spending

USA: The Prime Focus for Targeted Attacks

Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Industry: An Overview

Telecom & IT: The Most Dominant and Fastest Growing Service Segment

US: A Key Region Influencing the Market

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Training and Education (Service) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Managed Services (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Design and Integration (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Consulting (Service) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Type of Sensitive Data in the Cloud

Key Trends in Business Data Breaches

Cyber Skills Gap

Massive Hacks of IoT Device

Weak Passwords

Outdated Equipment

Inadequate Security Strategies

Increased Reliance on Convenience Services

Select Common Cyber Attacks

Security Issues in Cloud Computing

Security Issues with Private Cloud

Mitigating Security Issues in Cloud Computing

Threat to Cloud Data and Ways to Secure It

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Threats in Healthcare Sector

Emerging Security Technologies

Digitally Transforming Financial Services Implement Cloud Based Solutions

Threat Perspective of Critical Infrastructure on Cloud

Overcoming Key Challenges in Cloud Computing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Training and Education (Service) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Managed Services (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Design and Integration (Service) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Consulting (Service) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Training and Education (Service) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Managed Services (Service) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Design and Integration (Service) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Consulting (Service) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ps3zu

