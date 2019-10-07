Enphase Energy Recognizes CNC Solar for Service Excellence in Delaware

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that CNC Solar, a leading Mid-Atlantic solar contracting company, has distinguished itself with outstanding service to solar customers. Enphase celebrates excellent service by solar contractors as part of its customer service initiative.



“Our philosophy is to take the mystery and complexity out of the solar buying experience for consumers, and this is a welcome recognition from Enphase for the work our team does to make our customers happy,” said Tom Colucci, president of CNC Solar. “For example, in addition to installing new solar systems for customers, we also support both existing and new customers who chose to upgrade to the latest Enphase system technology through the Enphase Upgrade Program for Early Adopters. This program is a great opportunity for us to improve the experience some of the earliest Enphase customers have with continued clean home energy, and we’re getting an enthusiastic response from the homeowners in our region.”

The Enphase Upgrade Program is a close collaboration between Enphase, homeowners and solar installers around the country. Enphase reaches out directly to eligible homeowners and upon confirmation, pairs up the homeowner with a local solar installer. Since the commercial introduction of its first microinverter in 2008, Enphase has made significant advancements in microinverter design, efficiency, and reliability. Tens of millions of test-cycle hours across seven generations of microinverters have advanced product performance and reliability to best-in-class levels. Program details are available in Enphase installer and homeowner webinars.

“Regional solar contractors like Tom and his team at CNC Solar are experts in the applying grit and excellent customer service to bring clean solar energy to homeowners, and they have always been at the forefront of bringing new technology to renewable technology fans,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "CNC Solar is the kind of company that helps build and protect solar energy’s image and reputation, and we are happy to show our appreciation to Tom and his team.”

For more information, please visit CNC Solar online at http://www.cncsolar.com .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology, and we produce a fully-integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About CNC Solar



CNC Solar is a top Mid-Atlantic residential solar contractor headquartered in Delaware. The owner-operated business is committed to providing savings for their customers and helping the environment by providing clean, affordable electricity to qualified homeowners. CNC Solar is a full-service solar installation company providing solar electric systems that reduce or eliminate electricity costs. The company prides itself on providing its customers turn-key solutions using state-of-the-art equipment from leading brands, backed by best-in-class design and installation methods. Founded in 2009, CNC Solar has now enjoyed nine years of success by providing smarter solar solutions.

