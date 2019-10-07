Humanigen, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 10th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanigen, Inc., (HGEN) (“Humanigen”) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of next generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) neutralization and gene knockout platforms to simultaneously improve the efficacy and safety of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy, today announced that Dr. Cameron Durrant, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 10, 2019.



DATE: Thursday, October 10th

TIME: 2:00 - 2:30 PM ET

LINK: www.tinyurl.com/Oct10VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com .

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of next-generation cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancers via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. The company is focused on breaking the efficacy/toxicity linkage with T-cell therapies, making T-cell therapies potentially safer, more effective and more efficiently administered for patients and providers thereby improving healthcare resource utilization for payers. The company’s immediate focus is combining FDA-approved and development stage CAR-T therapies with lenzilumab, the company’s proprietary Humaneered® anti-human-GM-CSF immunotherapy, which is its lead product candidate. A clinical collaboration with Kite, a Gilead Company, was recently announced to evaluate the sequential use of lenzilumab with Yescarta®, axicabtagene ciloleucel, in a multicenter clinical trial in adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. The company is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using GM-CSF gene knockout technologies and developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class CAR-Ts leveraging ifabotuzumab (anti-EphA3 immunotherapy) for various hematologic and solid cancers and HGEN005 (anti-EMR1 immunotherapy) for various eosinophilic disorders. The company is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T and immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage and prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic HSCT. The company has established several partnerships with leading institutions to advance its innovative cell and gene therapy pipeline. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM



Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Humanigen, Inc.

Media:

Chris Bowe

646-662-7628

cbowe@humanigen.com

Investors:

Al Palombo

650-243-3181

ir@humanigen.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



