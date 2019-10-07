SOTI Solutions Now Available on Microsoft Azure

Azure provides more options for SOTI customers

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI Inc. , the world’s most trusted provider of mobility and IoT solutions, today announces at its annual user and partner conference SOTI SYNC , new availability for customers to host SOTI MobiControl and SOTI Assist in Microsoft Azure. Expanding on its relationship with Microsoft, this integration enables SOTI customers to benefit from the solution’s enterprise-grade performance, security, privacy, compliance and scalability.



SOTI’s growing customer base can now respond to business challenges in new and innovative ways by leveraging Azure for local data residency options in North America, while taking advantage of 24/7 monitoring in the cloud. Local data residency helps increase data security, a key priority for customers who want to ensure their private data is secure in the cloud.

SOTI MobiControl and SOTI Assist integration with Azure heralds the next phase in a solid 20-year relationship with Microsoft. The growth of this relationship will pave the way for future, enhanced integration and collaboration with Microsoft solutions.

“We are delighted to build on the strength of our Microsoft relationship and provide customers with more options to host SOTI MobiControl and SOTI Assist in the cloud with Microsoft Azure. At SOTI, we are closely aligned with our customers’ business needs and believe the enhanced features built into Azure will supercharge their business,” said Mustafa Ebadi, COO, SOTI.

“Microsoft is proud to partner with SOTI to bring the comprehensive capabilities of Microsoft Azure to SOTI customers. We look forward to helping SOTI customers transform their business and get the most out of their mobility and IoT investments hosted in the cloud,” said Stephen Tanaka, CTO and GM Microsoft SaaS Partners, One Commercial Partner Group.

SOTI’s multiple cloud hosting strategy will provide customers with more options to choose the platform best suited for their needs across retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and field services. In the industry at large, Deloitte’s latest 2019 Technology Industry Outlook , reveals that by 2019, 60% of enterprises are expected to move their IT systems to the cloud as a part of digital transformation initiatives.

About SOTI Inc.

SOTI is the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization. For more information, visit www.soti.net .

