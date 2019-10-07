VMware Ranked No. 1 in Cloud Systems and Service Management by Global Analyst Firm

VMware Also Extends Leadership in IT Automation and Configuration Management Software

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that leading analyst firm IDC has ranked VMware the No. 1 vendor in both worldwide cloud system and service management software(1) and IT automation and configuration management software(2) based on IDC calculations of 2018 calendar year revenues. VMware’s continued investment in the cloud management business, via both acquisitions and organic development, allows the company to realize its vision to help customers to quickly build and deploy applications in any cloud with more secure and consistent operations.



“Our consistently top rankings in these IDC reports are testaments to the company’s commitment to helping customers successfully automate and operate their hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments,” said Ajay Singh, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware. “By focusing on meeting our customers’ cloud management and automation needs, we’ve continued to outperform our competitors in both cloud systems and service management and IT automation management software categories.”

Achieving the No. 1 Spot in Cloud System and Service Management

According to the IDC report, “Worldwide Cloud System and Service Management Software Market Shares, 2018: Multicloud Strategies Take the Lead,” VMware led in worldwide cloud system and service management software revenue--more than six percentage points ahead of the No. 2 ranked vendor.

The report highlighted a number of contributing factors to VMware’s continued leadership in the space including the company’s acquisition of multi-cloud cost management and governance SaaS player CloudHealth , expanded partnerships with hyperscale public cloud providers (such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and with Dell EMC hardware and services teams. It also noted the growing cloud management SaaS portfolio, such as VMware vRealize Automation Cloud (formerly known as VMware Cloud Automation Services). The report adds: “VMware's rapidly growing cloud management SaaS portfolio, as well as continued adoption of the vRealize Suite and the SDDC Manager included with VMware Cloud Foundation, positioned the company as a major cloud system and service management vendor in 2018.”

The Leader in IT Automation and Configuration Management

The IDC report, “Worldwide IT Automation and Configuration Management Software Market Shares, 2018: Year of Market Expansion,” ranked VMware No. 1 for the second consecutive year, with IDC calculated revenue more than twice that of the nearest vendor.

In the report, IDC notes that as the industry shifts towards automated IT management solutions that help orchestrate more complex workloads, VMware is strategically positioned to grow its core management suites to meet customer demands. The report adds: “VMware continues to take a strategic focus on its management portfolio, spreading R&D investments across core management suites ( vRealize Suite and vCloud Suite) that can enable a lower TCO for its franchise products across datacenter, desktop, networking, security, telecom, and storage products.”

