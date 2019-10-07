Fulcrum Capital Partners Invests in Media Resources Inc.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Capital Partners (“Fulcrum”), a private equity firm focused on the middle market, announces a growth investment in Media Resources Inc. (“Media Resources”). Media Resources is a leading service provider to the sign industry through the manufacturing of outdoor & indoor LED displays of all types, sign installation & maintenance, large format digital printing and 3D fabrication for the billboard, commercial sign, sports and media industries.

The current management team, the driving force behind Media Resources’ success, will continue to be at the forefront of propelling the growth of the company through strategic initiatives and acquisitions. “We are delighted to partner with Fulcrum,” said Jeff Rushton, CEO of Media Resources. “We have known Fulcrum for some time and they have a long history of creating value and supporting businesses in developing and executing strategic goals. Media Resources has achieved consecutive double-digit growth for the last five years and with our planned acquisitions and global expansion, our partnership with Fulcrum will help us pave the way for Media Resources’ next chapter of growth.”



Greg Collings, Partner of Fulcrum, said, “We are very excited to invest in Media Resources which has grown its status to being one of the leading integrated service providers to the sign industry. The company continues to be an industry innovator and has built a strong reputation for providing quality products and quick, reliable service across its product offerings. Fulcrum will support Media Resources’ continued commitment to excellence, adding valuable capital and expertise to support the growth. We look forward to working with the management team on continuing the company’s growth trajectory, both organically and through acquisition.”



The investment in Media Resources marks the tenth platform investment from Fulcrum’s Private Equity Fund V.

ABOUT FULCRUM

Fulcrum Capital Partners is an independent private equity firm focused on the middle market. Fulcrum has invested more than $750 million over the past two decades and is currently investing from its fifth private equity fund with $350 million in committed capital.

Fulcrum has helped build and grow more than 45 platform companies by providing strategic, operational, financial and M&A expertise. Fulcrum maintains a national presence with offices in Toronto, ON and Vancouver, BC. Visit our website to learn more.

ABOUT MEDIA RESOURCES

Established in 1967 as Grant Signs Services, the company’s roots were in sign installation and maintenance across North America. Today, with operations internationally, Media Resources is a recognized leader in providing integrated vertical market solutions and end-to-end services to the sign industry through the manufacturing of digital billboards and indoor signage, sign installation and maintenance as well as providing large format and 3D printing. The Company is headquartered in Oakville, ON with installation services and support centres in Vancouver, BC, Edmonton, AB, Calgary, AB and Charlotte, NC. To learn more, please visit our website .

For more information, please contact: Fulcrum Capital Partners Phone: 416.864.2761 E-mail: info@fulcrumcapital.ca



