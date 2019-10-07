AGF launches three alternative funds

New funds provide diversification opportunities through innovative alternative investment strategies

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF is pleased to announce the launch of three liquid alternative funds in Canada: AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF (QBTL), AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF (QUDV) and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged Fund. QBTL and QUDV have each closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange effective today.



“We believe alternative investments are fundamental building blocks for well-constructed portfolios, helping investors diversify their sources of risk and returns, contributing to lower volatility and opportunities for better long-term risk-adjusted returns,” said Florence Narine, Senior Vice-President and Head of Product, AGF Investments Inc. “Leveraging the unique strengths of AGFiQ, AGF’s quantitative investment team, these offerings build on AGF’s long history of managing long/short, market-neutral and derivative-based strategies in liquid investment vehicles in the U.S.”

Featuring unique long/short structures, AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF provides an effective hedge against U.S. equity market volatility while the AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF and Fund are innovative income products for today’s challenging environment, offering income and growth potential with lower levels of interest rate and credit risk compared to a corporate bond fund.

“After a decade of strong equity market returns, investors are seeking tools for diversification and non-correlated returns to cushion against anticipated market volatility. However, in the current market environment, traditional diversifiers like fixed income are unlikely to provide the returns and yield investors need to achieve their goals,” said Bill DeRoche, Chief Investment Officer, AGF Investments LLC (AGF US) and Head of AGFiQ Alternative Strategies.

“Our new strategies are designed to address these investor needs,” DeRoche added.

The new funds will be advised1 by the following team:



Mark Stacey , MBA, CFA, Senior Vice-President, Co-Chief Investment Officer 2 , and Head of AGFiQ Portfolio Management

, MBA, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, AGF US, and Head of AGFiQ Alternative Strategies Jeff Kay, Vice-President and Portfolio Manager2, AGFiQ Quantitative Investing

Key fund information:

Name and Ticker Investment Objectives & Strategies Management Fee AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF (QBTL) The AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF seeks performance results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index (CAD-Hedged). The AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF seeks to provide performance that limits the effects of general market movements by tracking the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index (CAD-Hedged). 0.55% AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF (QUDV) and Fund The AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged Fund both seek performance results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Hedged Dividend Income Currency-Hedged CAD Index. The AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF/Fund seeks to provide high dividend income with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, and to limit the drawdown of the AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF/Fund when equity markets fall and give up some potential gains when the markets rise, by tracking the performance of the Indxx Hedged Dividend Income Currency-Hedged CAD Index. ETF :



0.55%



Fund :



0.55% (Series F and Series FV)



1.55% (MF Series, Series T and Series V)

1 The portfolio manager of the funds is Highstreet Asset Management Inc., a Canadian registered portfolio manager. AGF Investments LLC, a U.S. registered adviser, is the investment sub-advisor to the funds.

2 Highstreet Asset Management Inc., an AGF company

ABOUT AGFiQ



AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGF powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

The term AGF may refer to one or more of the direct and indirect subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited or to all of them jointly. These terms are used for convenience and do not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $38 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus or relevant Fund Facts/ETF Facts before investing. Exchange-traded and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The Indxx Hedged Dividend Income Currency-Hedged CAD Index is a product of Indxx, LLC and has been licensed for use. The AGFiQ funds and their securities are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Indxx, LLC. Indxx, LLC makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the unitholders of the AGFiQ funds or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the AGFiQ funds particularly or the ability of any data supplied by Indxx, LLC to track general market performance. Indxx, LLC’s only relationship to the AGFiQ funds is the licensing of certain trademarks and trade names of Indxx, LLC and of the data supplied by Indxx, LLC which is determined, composed and calculated by Indxx, LLC without regard to the AGFiQ funds or their units. Indxx, LLC has no obligation to take the needs of the manager, portfolio manager, sub-advisor or the unitholders of the AGFiQ funds into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the data supplied by Indxx, LLC. Indxx, LLC is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the prices of the units of the AGFiQ funds or the timing of the issuance or sale of such units. Indxx, LLC has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the AGFiQ funds or its units.

The Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index (CAD-Hedged) is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by AGF. Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). The Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index (CAD-Hedged) is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index (CAD-Hedged).

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com



