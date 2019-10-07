Angolan ambassador accredited to Brazil

Brasilia, ANGOLA, October 7 - The Angolan diplomat, Florêncio de Almeida, presented last Friday his credentials as the Angolan ambassador to Brazil, during an audience granted by the South American country’s Head of State, Jair Bolsonaro.,

The new head of the Angolan diplomatic mission to Brazil was appointed last May by President João Lourenço.

Florencio Mariano da Conceição e Almeida was previously fulfilling this mission in Italy and now replaces Nelson Manuel Cosme.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the new ambassador of Angola to Zambia, Azevedo Xavier Francisco, was accredited by the Zambian President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

