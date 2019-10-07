Blue Medora Appoints Bekim Protopapa CEO

Executive brings 20+ years of successful leadership at high-growth companies

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Medora, the leading provider of enterprise IT monitoring integration solutions, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Bekim Protopapa as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company and will also join Blue Medora’s Board of Directors. Nathan Owen, Blue Medora’s co-founder, has stepped down from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Blue Medora since founding the company in 2007 and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished together,” said Owen. “Blue Medora has trail-blazed with the industry’s first Monitoring Integration as a Service (MIaaS) platform and has formed strong industry partnerships with monitoring leaders such as Google, New Relic, VMware, and others.”



“The Board and I are confident that Bekim is the right person to continue this momentum and take the company to the next level,” Owen continued. “Bekim is a seasoned leader with enormous experience working in the enterprise infrastructure and middleware space and delivering consistent growth. We are lucky to have him as our next CEO.”

Kelly Ford, Partner at Edison Partners, said, “On behalf of the Board, we thank Nathan for his 13 years of leadership. Given our solid financial foundation and clear path forward as the leader in monitoring integration, this is the right time to transition leadership for Blue Medora’s next chapter of growth. We appreciate Nathan’s continued support on the Board of Directors as Bekim Protopapa joins the company as CEO.”

Bekim will assume his new responsibilities effective immediately. “I too would like to thank Nathan for the vision and leadership he provided in bringing Blue Medora to where it is today. The rate at which the company has expanded is impressive, and its products are delivering real value to customers across a variety of industries,” said Bekim. “That, coupled with the significant technology partnerships already in place, makes the future look very bright. I look forward to working alongside the rest of the executive team to accelerate our momentum and increase customer adoption.”

ABOUT BEKIM PROTOPAPA

Bekim is a highly experienced senior executive, having spent 20 years in leadership roles at companies within the systems management, networking and security sectors. He brings with him deep domain experience scaling both private and public technology companies, including NetIQ, BladeLogic, Blue Coat Systems, Cymtec and Mimecast. During his tenure at NetIQ, for example, the company grew from a small startup to a public company with a $250+ million run rate and made several strategic acquisitions. Blue Coat Systems experienced a period of unprecedented growth, as it went from roughly $100 million in annual revenue to over $400 million annually in under four years, when he was a sales leader in the USA and Canada. Lastly, as the GM/COO of Mimecast in North America, he led a high velocity go-to-market team that rapidly transformed how SaaS email security software was marketed and sold, ultimately culminating in one of the NASDAQ’s most successful IPO’s in 2015. Bekim’s track record of successfully guiding companies through periods of significant growth will be integral in growing Blue Medora’s presence and market share in the IT MIaaS space. Bekim is a graduate of Rice University in Houston, Texas and lives in the greater NYC area.

About Blue Medora

Blue Medora’s pioneering IT monitoring integration as a service addresses today’s IT challenges by easily connecting system health and performance data--no matter its source--with the world’s leading monitoring and analytics platforms. Blue Medora helps customers unlock dimensional data across their IT stack, otherwise hidden by traditional approaches to metrics collection.

Contact:

Ann O’Leary

Blue Medora

ann.oleary@bluemedora.com

P: +1 650 996 0778

